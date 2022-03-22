PHOTOS: 5 best casual looks of Ram Charan from RRR promotions

1 / 5

Best causal looks of Ram Charan

The Mega Powerstar of Tollywood, Ram Charan is one of the most sought after actors in the nation. The actor proved his acting prowess in films like Magadheera and Rangasthalam and won many prestigious accolades. Since his debut in Tollywood with Chirutha to his upcoming Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) Ram Charan established himself as one of the top actors of Tollywood. He will be seen in the role of freedom fighter in the film. Ram Charan's RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen playing the roles of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. As the film is gearing up for the big release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. From all Indian cities to Dubai, the team of RRR promoted the film everywhere. During these promotions, Ram Charan opted for some really cool casual outfits which are perfect for day to day. Denim shirts, sweatshirts to cargo pants, his style was all about comfy and stylish, so let's take a look at some of his best looks during the RRR promotions.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand