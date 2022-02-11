PHOTOS: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s inspiring journey of turning into Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem

1 / 6

Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s inspiring RRR journey

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most talked about project not just in South but all across the country. Film’s leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan claimed that the shoot for this period drama was a memorable journey which will stay with them. These two stars play revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the film, who are keen on revenge from the British rule well as Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. These two have undergone some major transformation for their part in the film. From physical appearance to body language, they worked on everything. Their hard work will be put to test soon and hope the audiences give their love to this magnum opus. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR takes about is inspired the storyline from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s recital. The fans have already got a glimpse in the world of RRR and they are loving it. Let us take a look at their inspiring journey.

Photo Credit : Instagram