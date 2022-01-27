PHOTOS of Ram Charan and Upasana that prove they are most sorted out couple

1 / 5

Stunning pics of power couple

Mega Power star Ram Charan is a well known actor and influential personality in Tollywood. Earning recognition as a popular star, Ram Charan is a real life gentleman and a devoted husband. His beloved wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an entrepreneur and vice-chairperson of Apollo life, a healthcare and wellness magazine. The two together have created an ecstatic aura of positivity and their social media handles are enough proof. Ram Charan and Upasana are the most adorable and beloved couples of Telugu cinema. Ram Charan got engaged to his college and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. The couple hosted a grand reception on June 15, 2012, attended by many biggies including politicians. Here take a look at few stunning pics of Upasana and Ram Charan that show their pure love and set major couple goals.

Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram