1 / 6

The mega siblings

Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan and sisters around the world are all set to celebrate with their brothers. This day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers' wrist. The brothers, in return, promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Also, a day when sisters can rip off their brother’s pocket and they do not complain about it. There is no such lovable bond as a sibling's bond, they can be both best friends and enemies. South celebs will be celebrating this special day with their siblings too. From Mega family cousins like Ram Charan and sister Sushmitha to Varun Tej and Niharika, Pooja Hegde to Nani and his sister, many South celeb will be tying the rakhi to their siblings. Ahead of the special day, let's take a look at the siblings of South and their adorable picture.

Photo Credit : Sai Dharam Tej Instagram