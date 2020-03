1 / 6

South actors with their Superstar fathers

South film industry has been an inspiration for several Bollywood movies in the past . South film industry is filled with unlimited talent and as we speak we have even witnessed legacies being taken forward in terms of acting. Plenty of hit movie actors in the South film industry are sons of South superstars. Actor Ram Charan is the son of none other than Chiranjeevi but when you see their pictures it will be hard to believe that they are a father-son duo. Same goes for actor Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna who looks more like his elder brother. The senior actor even shared about his sons Akhil and Naga Chaitanya's hard work in the industry during one of his movie interviews in 2018 that " They're good boys, working hard to get out of my shadows. All three of us are competitors now". Today have a look at these unmissable father-son duos of the South film industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram