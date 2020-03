1 / 8

Ram Charan's FAMILY moments

Superstar actor Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the biggest and most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He is not only a versatile and talented actor but is also known for his amazing sense of style and charming good looks. The actor made his silver screen debut with Chirutha back in 2007. With a career span of more than a decade, the actor has truly made his mark in the industry and has created a niche for himself. The actor has also delivered some brilliant performances in his films like Magadheera, Racha, Rangasthalam to name a few. He will be soon seen in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) co-starring Ajay Devgn, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Alia Bhatt which is slated to release next year. On the personal front, the actor is married to Upasana Kamineni and often shares some adorable snaps together on social media. The star wife is also extremely active on Instagram and keeps treating the fans with some of the most amazing moments. Speaking of that, here are some of their heart-warming family moments which are hard to miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram