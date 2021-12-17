RRR: BTS photos that will leave you excited for this Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer film

1 / 6

RRR behind-the-scenes photos

The release of the most-awaited period action drama RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Going by the same, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai has been organised by the makers. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will make a special guest appearance during the movie launch. In addition to this, even director Karan Johar will reportedly host ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan' chat session during the launch. Speaking of the film, RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. Ahead of the film’s release here, we have curated a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film.

Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram