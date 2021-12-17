RRR: BTS photos that will leave you excited for this Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer film

The release of the most-awaited period action drama RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Going by the same, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai has been organised by the makers. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will make a special guest appearance during the movie launch. In addition to this, even director Karan Johar will reportedly host ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan' chat session during the launch. Speaking of the film, RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. Ahead of the film’s release here, we have curated a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film.
Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram
When Alia Bhatt began shooting for the film, the actress also marked the special occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes still with director SS Rajamouli. While sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “New day. New beginning.”
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
On the special occasion of SS Rajamouli’s birthday, actor Ram Charan took to social media to share a funny memory clicked while filming the movie. Dressed as his character, while sharing the picture, Ram Charan said, “I look up to him in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli.”
On the special occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday, Ram Charan took to social media to articulate, “Happy Birthday to my dear brother @jrntr! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await.”
While welcoming Ajay Devgn to the sets of RRR, Ram Charan wrote, “Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets of @rrrmovie.”
This picture was clicked during the last leg of RRR’s shoot. While sharing the funny photo, Jr NTR wrote, “Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!!.”
Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram