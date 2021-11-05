Viral PHOTOS of celebs from their Diwali celebrations that you shouldn't miss

South celebs rang in Diwali 2021 with pomp and grandeur. Many celebs took time off their busy schedules to spend time with their friends and family on an auspicious day. People across the country are observing Lakshmi Puja at their houses, offering prayers in accordance with the muhurat, and sharing sweets, presents and laughter with their loved ones. On this occasion, several South celebrities have taken to social media to share their Diwali pics While some put up stories, others have put up posts or written wishes. Several south Indian celebrities shared a glimpse into their Diwali celebration and also extended their wishes on social media. While many celebs, there are some pic of celebs like Mohanlal, Ram Charan, which went viral on social media platforms. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Twitter
RRR actor Jr NTR posted a photo with his kids Abhay and Bhargava Ram. Sharing a photo of them looking stunning in traditional outfits, Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."
Photo Credit : Jr NTR Instagram
Mohanlal celebrated Diwali with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Dubai. The superstar shared a picture of himself celebrating the festival of lights with Sanjay Dutt.
Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their first Diwali post marriage. The couple has been sharing stunning pics in ethnic wear.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda also shared a perfect family photo and gave fans a sneak-peek into his Diwali celebrations.
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana make a perfect couple as they posed together in ethnic wear with happy smiles. The couple hosted a Diwali party for friends and family.
Photo Credit : Ram Charan Instagram