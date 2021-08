1 / 6

On-screen television couples who became real-life partners

Hindi television industry is one of the huge and popular entertainment industries in India. A large amount of people love watching the daily soaps and follow their storyline, even in this digital world. Many celebrities start their career with the television industry and get big breaks in the series. Along with having a successful career in the television industry, many celebrities also find the love of their lives on the sets of the series. By being able to spend a lot of time together on the sets and getting to know each other better, it has often been seen that reel-life couples in the television industry turn into real-life couples. Here are the on-screen couples who went ahead to find love in their co-stars and tied the knot. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla