Ram-Priya to Preesha-Rudraksha: 5 popular on screen couples that stole our hearts away in 2021

For 2021, the top-rated shows for most of the year have been daily soaps. The actors in the daily soaps made space in the hearts of the audience with their spectacular acting skills. Numerous TV screen couples also became eye candy for the audience and people love their chemistry. One of the most popular couple is Anupama and Anuj Kapadia from the show Anupamaa.
Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram
Another popular couple is Ram and Priya from Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The roles are played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar respectively.
Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram
Sai and Virat from the show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin have also been getting lots of love from the audience.
Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram
The show Imlie also garnered the attention of the audience with its refreshing storyline. Aditya and Imlie were liked for their acting chops and chemistry.
Photo Credit : Sumbul Touqeer instagram
Yeh Hai Chaahatein leads Preesha and Rudraksha's constant bitter-sweet banter is highly loved by the audience. The couple has a massive fan following on social media.
Photo Credit : Sargun kaur luthra instagram