Ram-Priya to Preesha-Rudraksha: 5 popular on screen couples that stole our hearts away in 2021

1 / 5

Anupama and Anuj

For 2021, the top-rated shows for most of the year have been daily soaps. The actors in the daily soaps made space in the hearts of the audience with their spectacular acting skills. Numerous TV screen couples also became eye candy for the audience and people love their chemistry. One of the most popular couple is Anupama and Anuj Kapadia from the show Anupamaa.

Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram