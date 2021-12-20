Ram-Priya to Preesha-Rudraksha: 5 popular on screen couples that stole our hearts away in 2021

Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:51 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Anupama and Anuj

    For 2021, the top-rated shows for most of the year have been daily soaps. The actors in the daily soaps made space in the hearts of the audience with their spectacular acting skills. Numerous TV screen couples also became eye candy for the audience and people love their chemistry. One of the most popular couple is Anupama and Anuj Kapadia from the show Anupamaa.

    Photo Credit : Rupali Ganguly instagram

    Ram and Priya

    Another popular couple is Ram and Priya from Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The roles are played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar respectively.

    Photo Credit : Nakuul Mehta instagram

    Sai and Virat

    Sai and Virat from the show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin have also been getting lots of love from the audience.

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Singh instagram

    Imlie and Aditya

    The show Imlie also garnered the attention of the audience with its refreshing storyline. Aditya and Imlie were liked for their acting chops and chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Sumbul Touqeer instagram

    Preesha and Rudra

    Yeh Hai Chaahatein leads Preesha and Rudraksha's constant bitter-sweet banter is highly loved by the audience. The couple has a massive fan following on social media.

    Photo Credit : Sargun kaur luthra instagram