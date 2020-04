1 / 6

Then and now of Ramayan actors

Doordarshan is now-a-days one of the most-watched channels, with the return of classics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat taking its viewership surging ahead of other private channels in the country. With the lockdown due to Coronavirus, the return of these classics has kept millions of Indians glued to their television. In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants Ajay Devgn to don the look of Ravan, she feels Varun Dhawan will justify Lakshman's role. If you are a new fan of the show and are wondering how the actors of one of India's first hit serial look now. Check out these pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram