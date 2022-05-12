Rami Malek Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the No Time To Die star that you will be surprised to know

Rami Malek is an Academy Award-winning actor who first shot to fame thanks to his role as computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the USA Network television series Mr Robot. The actor also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the same. As for his other popular screen role that won him his Oscar was the Freddie Mercury biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody. For his portrayal of the Queen frontman, Malek bagged not only the Academy Award but also a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award. In 2019, Ram was also named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. Recently, Malek added another big feather into his cap as he starred as the lead antagonist in Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time To Die. As we celebrate the actor's birthday, here's a look at some interesting facts about the actor that fans will be excited to know. One thing that not many people know about Rami Malek is the fact that he has a twin brother named Sami Malek.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In 2004, Malek made an appearance as a character in the popular series Gilmore Girls. Interestingly, Malek had to pay USD 2000 fine to Warner Bros since he wasn't a part of the Screen Actors Guild member.
One of Rami Malek's most popular roles has been in Mr Robot. The actor reportedly learn a special skill to look like an authentic hacker on the show and even hired a typing coach for it.
Rami Malek began prepping for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury before even landing the role.
Rami Malek was reportedly set to have a cameo as Freddie Mercury on Taron Egerton's Rocketman although it didn't pan out eventually.
Rami Malek made his relationship with Lucy Boynton official in a surprising manner as he confessed his feelings for her during his Oscar-winning speech.
