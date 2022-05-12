Rami Malek Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the No Time To Die star that you will be surprised to know

1 / 6

Rami Malek has a twin brother

Rami Malek is an Academy Award-winning actor who first shot to fame thanks to his role as computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the USA Network television series Mr Robot. The actor also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the same. As for his other popular screen role that won him his Oscar was the Freddie Mercury biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody. For his portrayal of the Queen frontman, Malek bagged not only the Academy Award but also a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award. In 2019, Ram was also named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. Recently, Malek added another big feather into his cap as he starred as the lead antagonist in Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time To Die. As we celebrate the actor's birthday, here's a look at some interesting facts about the actor that fans will be excited to know. One thing that not many people know about Rami Malek is the fact that he has a twin brother named Sami Malek.

Photo Credit : Getty Images