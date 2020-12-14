Advertisement
Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: The actor's pictures with Miheeka Bajaj prove they are head over heels in love

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: The actor's pictures with Miheeka Bajaj prove they are head over heels in love

Rana Daggubati turns a year older today. On the occasion of Rana's birthday, here's a look at the actor's romantic moments with wife Miheeka Bajaj.
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2020 12:59 pm
    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's romantic moments

    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's romantic moments

    Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular and successful stars in the industry. The handsome hunk turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower him with love and birthday wishes on social media. Many celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh took to their social media and showered love on the birthday boy. To make his day even more special, the makers of his upcoming film 'Viraata Parvam' shared the first glimpse of the actor. The teaser is out and it is receiving positive response from the audience. Rana Daggubati stars as the fiery Comrade Ravanna. Apart from his professional life, Rana has always made news because of his personal life. This year was really special for the actor as he married the love of his life. The actor's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj created a lot of buzz. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. During his Instagram live session with actress Lakshmi Manchu, Rana had revealed that they knew each other for a long time. The actor once said that he just went with the flow. Rana added that Miheeka adores him and it is fun having that kind of attention. Rana and Miheeka are truly relationship goals. On the occasion of Rana's birthday, here's a look at the actor's adorable moments with his wife.

    Photo Credit : Bunty Bajaj Instagram

    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    Sharing this picture on his Instagram, Rana wrote, "And she said yes :) #MiheekaBajaj."

    Photo Credit : Rana Daggubati Instagram

    Match made in heaven

    Match made in heaven

    Rana and Miheeka are made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Tehzeeb Bhandari Instagram

    Honeymoon diaries

    Honeymoon diaries

    The duo's beach photo is beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

    All hearts

    All hearts

    This picture of the actor looking at his beautiful wife is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Bunty Bajaj Instagram

    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This picture has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Bunty Bajaj Instagram

    First Karva Chauth

    First Karva Chauth

    This picture of the couple from their Karva Chauth celebrations is perfect.

    Photo Credit : Bunty Bajaj Instagram