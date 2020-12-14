Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: The actor's pictures with Miheeka Bajaj prove they are head over heels in love

1 / 7

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's romantic moments

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular and successful stars in the industry. The handsome hunk turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower him with love and birthday wishes on social media. Many celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh took to their social media and showered love on the birthday boy. To make his day even more special, the makers of his upcoming film 'Viraata Parvam' shared the first glimpse of the actor. The teaser is out and it is receiving positive response from the audience. Rana Daggubati stars as the fiery Comrade Ravanna. Apart from his professional life, Rana has always made news because of his personal life. This year was really special for the actor as he married the love of his life. The actor's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj created a lot of buzz. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. During his Instagram live session with actress Lakshmi Manchu, Rana had revealed that they knew each other for a long time. The actor once said that he just went with the flow. Rana added that Miheeka adores him and it is fun having that kind of attention. Rana and Miheeka are truly relationship goals. On the occasion of Rana's birthday, here's a look at the actor's adorable moments with his wife.

Photo Credit : Bunty Bajaj Instagram