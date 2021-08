1 / 6

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj lavish wedding

Amid the pandemic, celebrities have proved that nothing can stop weddings and love has no bounds. Despite the coronavirus first wave and second wave, many South celebs tied the knot in an intimate affair. Yes, pandemic weddings became a new thing in the film industry as from Tollywood to Kollywood, many celebs including Rana Daggubati to Vishnu Vishal got married to their long-time partners. Although the pandemic made sure it was a low-key affair in the numbers attending, the celebs managed to celebrate their big day by going all extravagant in their respective cities itself. For many stars, the new normal has been all about new beginnings. In the presence of family and friends celebs like Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Niharika Konidela, Vishnu Vishal, Pranitha Subhash, Nithiin and others sealed their love to forever. Read ahead to see adorable photos of celebs from their weddings:

Photo Credit : Reels and Frames, Miheeka Bajaj