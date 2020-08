1 / 8

A look at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's beautiful love story

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular actors down South. The handsome actor is all set to get married today i.e on 8th August, to the love of his life, Miheeka Bajaj. For the uninitiated, Miheeka is the founder of an event company called Dew Drop Design Studio. The couple's wedding is currently the talk of the town. The pre-wedding festivities began a couple of days ago. The couple's adorable moments from the pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. For the unversed, only 30 guests are invited to the wedding as revealed by Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu. Earlier, Rana took everyone by surprise when he introduced his ladylove to the world. During an Instagram live session with actress Lakshmi Manchu, Rana shared that this is the first time he chose to commit. He said, "I felt Miheeka was the right person for me. Its the person and their attitude that makes you go ahead with the marriage." The Baahubali star further added, "I found love and that's about it." As we look forward to the couple's wedding, take a look at their beautiful love story.

Photo Credit : REELS AND FRAMES