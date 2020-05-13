/
Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj: Rakul Preet to Trisha Krishnan; Here's who he was linked in past
Rana Daggubati is engaged! And as the Baahubali star gets all set to tie the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj, let's take a look at these dating rumours of the South star.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: May 13, 2020 07:22 pm
Comments
wow what a large grin . he was not just " lined" to Trisha . she was actually serious about him . like in most cases , here too the boy backed off and found some one up to his family and status to marry into . now every one will pity Trisha. what ever she is feeling now , she has to manage a lot of " poor little Trisha " tweets .
He got somebody of his family standard.
1,2,4 and 5 r absolute lies!being seen with them Is also a crime!poor Rana!He is not The playboy the media portrays him
As
Bips is old enuf 2 b his aunt so plzzzzzzz
Trisha will also get a nice guy who loves her and cherishes her. No need to pour oil into the fire.
These guys are users . They eventually settle with their mama's choice. Would these mothers like the same for their daughters ?
So trisha basically wasted 10 years of her life with this entitled guy. Ladies if he does not pop the question within 2 yrs he never will. After 2 yrs run as fast and as far away as you can.See what happened with katrina. Deepika was smart and wasted no time in making a good life for herself. Goid luck everyone.
This guy is a player.
Luckily trisha and rakul escaped. This guy is a playboy
