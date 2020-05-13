Advertisement
Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj: Rakul Preet to Trisha Krishnan; Here's who he was linked in past

Rana Daggubati is engaged! And as the Baahubali star gets all set to tie the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj, let's take a look at these dating rumours of the South star.
278378 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 07:22 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Check out the dating rumours of the South actor

    Check out the dating rumours of the South actor

    Rana Daggubati just shared the amazing news of his wedding proposal with the world yesterday. Sharing the good news on his Instagram, he posted a picture of his interior designer girlfriend turned fiance Miheeka Bajaj, he wrote"And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj". Miheeka who is a successful interior designer hails from Hyderabad and is close to a lot of Bollywood celebrities and is often seen partying and attending events in Mumbai. She is also close to one of the first families in the film industry, the Kapoors. Her social media is in fact filled with pictures with Sonam Kapoor and her family. Anil Kapoor was among the firsts who congratulated Miheeka and Rana for their new beginning. He wrote, "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you." Rana who was seen on the infamous chat show Koffee with Karan, the actor's humble and shy nature was evident with his responses on the chat show. Talking about his love life before Miheeka, Rana dated Trisha Krishnan for some time a few years ago, however, things did not work out between them. In Koffee With Karan, Rana had spoken about their split much to the surprise of fans. "She's been a friend of mine for a decade. We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time." Today lets have a look at the Baahubali star's dating rumours throughout the years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Shriya Saran

    Shriya Saran

    In the year 2016, the two South stars were spotted lunching together and then were spotted at few events together. However, Shriya denied all the rumours sharing, “We were there to be part of our common friend Dia Mehta Bhupal's photography exhibition. It was Dia's birthday as well, so she had taken us all out for lunch to celebrate. So we have a lot of mutual friends.Rana is a dear friend, and there's nothing more to it.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Trisha Krishnan

    Trisha Krishnan

    The Baahubali opening shared about his relationship with South actress Trisha Krishnan on Koffee with Karan sharing that they are really good friends for more than a decade and dated for a very little time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Bipasha Basu

    Bipasha Basu

    The actor was also rumoured to be dating his Bollywood debut movie Dum Maaro Dum, co-star Bipasha Basu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rana was linked with Rakul too but the actress set the record straight by saying "When I became friends with him, he was already in a relationship."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Finally the actor has introduced the world to his actual lady love

    Finally the actor has introduced the world to his actual lady love

    The actor is all set to get hitched to Hyderabad based Interior designer, Miheeka Bajaj and announced the same on his social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

wow what a large grin . he was not just " lined" to Trisha . she was actually serious about him . like in most cases , here too the boy backed off and found some one up to his family and status to marry into . now every one will pity Trisha. what ever she is feeling now , she has to manage a lot of " poor little Trisha " tweets .

Anonymous

He got somebody of his family standard.

Anonymous

1,2,4 and 5 r absolute lies!being seen with them Is also a crime!poor Rana!He is not The playboy the media portrays him
As

Anonymous

Bips is old enuf 2 b his aunt so plzzzzzzz

Anonymous

Trisha will also get a nice guy who loves her and cherishes her. No need to pour oil into the fire.

Anonymous

These guys are users . They eventually settle with their mama's choice. Would these mothers like the same for their daughters ?

Anonymous

So trisha basically wasted 10 years of her life with this entitled guy. Ladies if he does not pop the question within 2 yrs he never will. After 2 yrs run as fast and as far away as you can.See what happened with katrina. Deepika was smart and wasted no time in making a good life for herself. Goid luck everyone.

Anonymous

This guy is a player.

Anonymous

Luckily trisha and rakul escaped. This guy is a playboy

Add new comment

