The Kapoors are also known as the first family of Bollywood. Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s five children Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Rima Jain shared an extremely close bond, and so did their children – the fourth generation of Kapoors. They include Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain. From Christmas lunches and dinners to birthdays, festivals, and weekly family gatherings, these cousins are often seen having a gala time together. Let us then, take a look at 5 photos that showcase the bond between them perfectly.
Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor smile warmly at the camera as they pose for a selfie. This picture was taken on Christmas a couple of years back.
Earlier this year, many members of the Kapoor Khandaan gathered for a family get-together. One can see Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar, and Armaan Jain in the photo. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Aadar's ladylove and actress Tara Sutaria.
Here Karisma is seen clicking another sweet selfie with her late aunt Ritu Nanda's children, Nitasha Nanda, and Nikhil Nanda.
This picture featuring the Kapoor girl gang including Kareena, Karisma, Nitasha, and Riddhima was clicked in London this year, where they were celebrating Neetu Kapoor's birthday.
In this adorable click, Karisma is seen hugging her youngest cousin Armaan Jain. The actress shared this picture to wish him on his birthday.
Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Anniversary: 6 times ...
John Legend-Chrissy Teigen Anniversary: 6 times th...
5 top Courtroom dramas from South that deserve eve...
Sachin Shroff to Raj Anadkat: 5 Actors who replace...