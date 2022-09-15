The Kapoor cousins

The Kapoors are also known as the first family of Bollywood. Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s five children Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Rima Jain shared an extremely close bond, and so did their children – the fourth generation of Kapoors. They include Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain. From Christmas lunches and dinners to birthdays, festivals, and weekly family gatherings, these cousins are often seen having a gala time together. Let us then, take a look at 5 photos that showcase the bond between them perfectly.