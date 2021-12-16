5 Interesting facts about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra you should not miss

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood as it has the famous Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji solidarity. The film has already gained a lot of popularity as Ayan is bringing something like supernatural space for the first time. Brahmastra is slated to be the first movie of Ayan Mukerji in an intended trilogy. The film is being produced under the banner Dharma Productions and Karan Johar has been seizing a lot of economic interest in the production of the film. Here are a few interesting facts about Brahmastra that you should not miss out on.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji/Brahmāstra's Instagram
Brahmastra is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies however not much is known about its plot, storyline and characters. While director Ayan Mukerji has been treating everyone with some glances from the movie, fans can't keep calm to see Alia and Ranbir sharing the screen for the first time.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to treat their fans with Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The movie will be released on September 9, 2022.
In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role of a man named Shiva, while Alia Bhatt will be portraying the role of a simple girl named Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing Brahma and Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role as the daughter of Brahma. The movie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.
As per reports, Ranbir will be playing the role of a DJ who walks out of his home against his father's will. The tale then traces his journey as he strives to achieve his dreams and discovers his superpowers in between.
Ayan Mukerji once revealed that Brahmastra is a film set in modern times. However, the reason it is named Brahmastra is that the power, wisdom and energies come from ancient India. Reports suggest it took Ayan six years to write the story of the film.