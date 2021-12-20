5 Movies of Ranbir Kapoor that gave us a strong message

Ranbir Kapoor is certainly a youth icon and his acting always leaves the audience stunned. Acting runs in his veins, and he always picks up movies that hold a strong message for his audience. The actor is a heartthrob and has entertained us with his charming acting skills. It is not easy to enter into every character so well but Ranbir Kapoor does it effectively enough that it conjures string empathy from his fans. This is a testament to his skills as one of the best actors in the Bollywood film industry. Here's a look at all the times Ranbir Kapoor gave us great life lessons from his movies.
Ranbir Kapoor gave a brilliant performance in Rockstar as Janardhan who desperately seek inspiration for the musician inside him. Janardhan who dreamt of becoming a rock star received advice that to bring emotions to his songs, he needs to get his heart broken in love. Inspired by the advice, he leaves no stone unturned and ultimately falls in love with a girl named Heer. However, the advice-giver never warned him that when a heart breaks, no amount of success can ever fix it. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor swims effortlessly through Janardhan to Jordon. His character in the film is melancholic and also agitated, optimistic about love and consumed with pain when the story ends in a tragedy.
Barfi is indeed one of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor that depicts the story of three young people. It further takes us to a journey that explains love can neither be defined nor halted by society's norms of abnormal and normal.
In Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Ranbir played Kabir, a handsome and cool guy who could have the world in in his hands if he wanted to. Girls swooned over his looks and no dream was ever too distant for him. He wandered the world for what was his dream job and told himself that home is wherever his camera took him. However, when true love knocked on his door, all his beliefs of the ideal life came crumbling down. The movie revolves around relationships, goals, and carrier.
An inspiring film where Ranbir Kapoor's character is about a person's journey who has lost his edge in trying to act according to socially acceptable norms of society. The story embarks on a journey to find his true self in the crowd of the competitive world.
Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a lover boy who was always a loser in love. However, despite his bad luck in the matters of love, Ranbir aka Prem never allowed himself to come across as pathetic. The girl he adored so much was in love with someone else and despite that Prem managed to make sure he was still the funniest, charismatic and romantic boy around.