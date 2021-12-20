5 Movies of Ranbir Kapoor that gave us a strong message

1 / 6

5 Life lessons to learn from Ranbir Kapoor's movies

Ranbir Kapoor is certainly a youth icon and his acting always leaves the audience stunned. Acting runs in his veins, and he always picks up movies that hold a strong message for his audience. The actor is a heartthrob and has entertained us with his charming acting skills. It is not easy to enter into every character so well but Ranbir Kapoor does it effectively enough that it conjures string empathy from his fans. This is a testament to his skills as one of the best actors in the Bollywood film industry. Here's a look at all the times Ranbir Kapoor gave us great life lessons from his movies.

Photo Credit : Tamasha Official Instagram Account