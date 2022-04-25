5 perfect friendships in Hindi movies where ‘ladka and ladki dost the’

In 1989, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya introduced all of us to the concept of 'ek ladka aur ladki dost ho nahi ho sakte'. This dialogue was a hit and some of us must have used it at some point in time as well.However, lately, the Hindi cinema has brought and introduced the beautiful bond of male and female friendships. The storylines of these movies celebrated their friendship and cherished their bond as well. Some directors including Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, and others showcased these friendships on the big screen so well that they became ideal. We have seen some brilliant on-screen pairs who made us crave a BFF from the opposite gender. Movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rang De Basanti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Wake Up Sid, and others prove that such friendships are for a lifetime and do exist. Hence, one should hold onto them and take care of such beautiful relationship. So, today, let us look at five perfect friendships in Hindi movies where 'ladka aur ladki dost the' and they are absolutely goals.
Aditi (played by Kalki Koechlin) and Bunny (essayed by Ranbir Kapoor) in this Ayan Mukerji's directorial gave friendships goals. They stood by each other through thin and thick and also understood each other selflessly.
This Zoya Akhtar directorial is one of the best movies on friendship and what was the most special was the bond shared between Laila (essayed by Katrina Kaif) and Imraan (played by Farhan Akhtar). They were literally goals when it come to male and female friendships.
The friendship between Sanjana (essayed by Amrita Arora) and Major Ram (played by Shah Rukh Khan) grew stronger with time but was the most special. The way Ram was protective towards Sanjana and helped her always is ideal. The movie is directed by Farah Khan.
This Ayan Mukerji directorial is a special movie. From storyline, cast to music, everything seems to be perfect. And, what is the ultimate goal is the friendship shared by Laxmi (essayed by Shikha Talsania) and Siddharth (played by Ranbir Kapoor).
The whole squad of this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directoral is adorable but the Durga (played by Soha Ali Khan) and Aslam (Kunal Kapoor) definitely defined the meaning of true friendship.
