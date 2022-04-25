5 perfect friendships in Hindi movies where ‘ladka and ladki dost the’

1 / 6

Five perfect male and female friendships in Bollywood movies

In 1989, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya introduced all of us to the concept of 'ek ladka aur ladki dost ho nahi ho sakte'. This dialogue was a hit and some of us must have used it at some point in time as well.However, lately, the Hindi cinema has brought and introduced the beautiful bond of male and female friendships. The storylines of these movies celebrated their friendship and cherished their bond as well. Some directors including Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, and others showcased these friendships on the big screen so well that they became ideal. We have seen some brilliant on-screen pairs who made us crave a BFF from the opposite gender. Movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rang De Basanti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Wake Up Sid, and others prove that such friendships are for a lifetime and do exist. Hence, one should hold onto them and take care of such beautiful relationship. So, today, let us look at five perfect friendships in Hindi movies where 'ladka aur ladki dost the' and they are absolutely goals.

Photo Credit : YouTube