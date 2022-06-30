5 PHOTOS of Ranbir Kapoor with nephew Taimur Ali Khan and niece Samara Sahni prove he is good with kids

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who has always been in the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is completing 15 years in the industry and his journey has been quite interesting. From making his debut with Saawariya to now gearing up for the release of Shamshhera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir has certainly come a long way in her career and he has proved his mettle time again on the big screen.
On the other hand, Ranbir’s love life with Alia Bhatt has also been the talk of the town since forever. The couple tied the knot on April 14 this year after dating each other for five years. And as the fans were yet to get enough of their dream-like wedding pics, the couple announced their pregnancy and took the social media by storm once again. The big news was shared by Alia as she posted a pic with Ranbir Kapoor from her scan. In fact, several interviews of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor have surfaced online wherein he was seen talking about his kids and his wish to have a family soon. As Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time, we bring you some of his pics with his niece Samara Sahni and nephew Taimur Ali Khan which proves that he loves kids and is good with them.
Photo Credit : neetu kapoor instagram
This cute pic of Ranbir and Samara is pure love wherein the Ae Dil Ha Mushkil actor couldn’t take his eyes off his niece.
Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing with Riddhima and Samara for a quick selfie and it was sheer love.
This adorable pic had Ranbir holding little Taimur in his arms. The Sanju actor looked dapper in his white shirt and Taimur was irresistibly cute in his green and grey t-shirt.
Samara was seen climbing over Ranbir’s back as the duo posed for a perfect family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni.
Photo Credit : Samara Sahni Instagram
This throwback pic from Samara’s childhood days has Ranbir Kapoor kissing his niece while she posed with a pout for the camera. The pic spoke volumes about their adorable bond.
