5 PHOTOS of Ranbir Kapoor with nephew Taimur Ali Khan and niece Samara Sahni prove he is good with kids

Ranbir Kapoor’s pics with Taimur and Samara

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who has always been in the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is completing 15 years in the industry and his journey has been quite interesting. From making his debut with Saawariya to now gearing up for the release of Shamshhera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir has certainly come a long way in her career and he has proved his mettle time again on the big screen. On the other hand, Ranbir’s love life with Alia Bhatt has also been the talk of the town since forever. The couple tied the knot on April 14 this year after dating each other for five years. And as the fans were yet to get enough of their dream-like wedding pics, the couple announced their pregnancy and took the social media by storm once again. The big news was shared by Alia as she posted a pic with Ranbir Kapoor from her scan. In fact, several interviews of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor have surfaced online wherein he was seen talking about his kids and his wish to have a family soon. As Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time, we bring you some of his pics with his niece Samara Sahni and nephew Taimur Ali Khan which proves that he loves kids and is good with them.

Photo Credit : neetu kapoor instagram