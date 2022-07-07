5 PHOTOS of Shamshera duo Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor that set the internet on fire

1 / 5

Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor make for a stylish couple as they promote Shamshera

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor as he is all set to return to the silver screen after almost 4 years with Shamshera. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Everyone is excited to watch Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry on the big screen and before the film releases, the makers are making sure to keep the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher everyday. They have been sharing some amazing pictures of the two and we bet you will find it too hot to handle.

Photo Credit : Yash Raj Films Instagram