5 pics of Brahmastra duo Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor which set BFF goals

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor are BFF goals

The Bollywood film industry is said to be a very strange place. Developing a loyal friendship amidst cut-throat competition is not an easy task. However, time and again, fans have seen exemplary examples of true friends who have stood the test of time and adverse situations. Speaking of which, the bond shared between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji is undoubtedly priceless. Ranbir Kapoor’s friendship with director-friend Ayan Mukerji dates back to the duo's first film, Wake up Sid. Ranbir-Ayan later worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and post that Brahmastra. The duo has been best friends for a very long time now and is often spotted attending events together. Their bromance has always created buzz on the internet. Though Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, Ayan Mukerji who is an active social media user keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself with BFF Ranbir. And not just, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt also shares a strong bond with Ayan. Their relationship has only grown stronger on the sets of the sci-fi trilogy, which is all set to release on September 9. While parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor essay the lead character in the film, Ayan Mukerji has given direction to this magnum opus. Talking about Ayan and Ranbir's bond, the duo never fail to give friendship goals to their fans. Having said that, let's take a look at their BFF moments.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla