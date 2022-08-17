5 pics of Brahmastra duo Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor which set BFF goals

The Bollywood film industry is said to be a very strange place. Developing a loyal friendship amidst cut-throat competition is not an easy task. However, time and again, fans have seen exemplary examples of true friends who have stood the test of time and adverse situations. Speaking of which, the bond shared between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji is undoubtedly priceless. Ranbir Kapoor’s friendship with director-friend Ayan Mukerji dates back to the duo's first film, Wake up Sid. Ranbir-Ayan later worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and post that Brahmastra. The duo has been best friends for a very long time now and is often spotted attending events together. Their bromance has always created buzz on the internet. Though Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, Ayan Mukerji who is an active social media user keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself with BFF Ranbir.
And not just, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt also shares a strong bond with Ayan. Their relationship has only grown stronger on the sets of the sci-fi trilogy, which is all set to release on September 9. While parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor essay the lead character in the film, Ayan Mukerji has given direction to this magnum opus.
Talking about Ayan and Ranbir's bond, the duo never fail to give friendship goals to their fans. Having said that, let's take a look at their BFF moments.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ayan took to his Instagram and shared this cool BTS picture from the sets of Brahmastra.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor shows his swag in a cool hoodie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in a throwback photo.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Late Rishi Kapoor shared this picture of Ayan and Ranbir on his Twitter page and captioned the same as, "Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!"
Photo Credit : Rishi Kapoor Twitter
The duo has been best friends for a very long time now and is often spotted attending events together.
Ayan Mukerji shared a photo with Alia and Ranbir on the last day of Brahmastra shoot.