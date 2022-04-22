5 Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s PICS from their wedding that prove fairytale stories exist

    Ranbir-Alia's fairytale love story

    Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left their fans in complete awe as they got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at 'Vastu' apartment in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir have been together for five years. The actors reportedly fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will soon hit the theatres. The couple finally decided to tie the knot in the presence of their families. Soon after the wedding ceremonies were concluded, Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she wrote. From joyful rituals to emotional moments, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding proves that fairytale endings can exist.

    Alia and Ranbir's sweet world

    Ranbir and Alia danced with high spirit a day before embarking on their new journey as a married couple.

    Ranbir-Alia's kiss

    Alia and Ranbir sealed their love with a passionate kiss during the cake-cutting ceremony.

    Ranbir Kapoor's pledge to bridesmaid

    “I, Ranbir, Husband Of Alia”, the groom signed a note for the bridesmaids.

    Soni Razdan gets emotional

    The bride’s emotional mother Soni Razdan shared a priceless capture from Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

    Neetu and Riddhima welcome Alia

    Alia received a warm welcome from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani who dedicated a heartfelt note for the new bride.

