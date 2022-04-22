5 Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s PICS from their wedding that prove fairytale stories exist

1 / 6

Ranbir-Alia's fairytale love story

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left their fans in complete awe as they got married on April 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at 'Vastu' apartment in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir have been together for five years. The actors reportedly fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will soon hit the theatres. The couple finally decided to tie the knot in the presence of their families. Soon after the wedding ceremonies were concluded, Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she wrote. From joyful rituals to emotional moments, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding proves that fairytale endings can exist.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds