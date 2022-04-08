Ahead of Ranbir & Alia's Chembur wedding, 5 B-town couples who ditched palaces & married at home

1 / 5

Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since their wedding was announced. The couple is all set to get married in the coming weeks. Reportedly the couple has ditched destination wedding and will be tying the knot in RK house in Mumbai. Well, ahead of their home wedding we bring to you a list of couples who tied the knot in home. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding ceremony took place at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's residence in Mumbai.

Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna/Instagram