Ahead of Ranbir & Alia's Chembur wedding, 5 B-town couples who ditched palaces & married at home

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since their wedding was announced. The couple is all set to get married in the coming weeks. Reportedly the couple has ditched destination wedding and will be tying the knot in RK house in Mumbai. Well, ahead of their home wedding we bring to you a list of couples who tied the knot in home.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding ceremony took place at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's residence in Mumbai.
Photo Credit : Twinkle Khanna/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Anand Karaj took place at her place at her aunt Kavita Singh's Mumbai residence at Bandra's Rockdale. The actress had said that they wanted something small and intimate.
Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding took place at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, over two days.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam/Instagram
Ajay Devgn and Kajol married on the terrace of his house. The couple had tied the knot secretly at Ajay's residence.
Photo Credit : Kajol/ Instagram
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15, 2021. Mirza and Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the latter’s residence.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza/Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app