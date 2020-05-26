Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look smitten with each other in these candid THROWBACK photos

1 / 8

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's THROWBACK photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood right now. Ever since confirming their relationship, RK and Alia have been creating a huge buzz due to various reasons. Right from making public appearances to social media posts and more, Ranbir and Alia never leave a chance to make their fans go gaga over them. Fans are eagerly excited for the couple's upcoming project 'Brahmastra' in which they are sharing screen space for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about their love story, even before they started dating, Alia had admitted that she had a massive crush on Ranbir. On Karan Johar's chat show, Alia even expressed her desire to marry him. Post signing their first film together and spending time with each other, Alia and Ranbir fell in love. The lovebirds made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. RK first confirmed the relationship in an interview with a leading magazine, whereas Alia officially confirmed it when she made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. It's been two years and the couple is still very much in love with each other. Time and again, their wedding rumours keep creating a buzz. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the duo. The couple looks absolutely smitten with each other in the photos. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani