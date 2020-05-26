/
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look smitten with each other in these candid THROWBACK photos
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 26, 2020 06:00 pm
1 / 8
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's THROWBACK photos
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood right now. Ever since confirming their relationship, RK and Alia have been creating a huge buzz due to various reasons. Right from making public appearances to social media posts and more, Ranbir and Alia never leave a chance to make their fans go gaga over them. Fans are eagerly excited for the couple's upcoming project 'Brahmastra' in which they are sharing screen space for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about their love story, even before they started dating, Alia had admitted that she had a massive crush on Ranbir. On Karan Johar's chat show, Alia even expressed her desire to marry him. Post signing their first film together and spending time with each other, Alia and Ranbir fell in love. The lovebirds made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. RK first confirmed the relationship in an interview with a leading magazine, whereas Alia officially confirmed it when she made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan. It's been two years and the couple is still very much in love with each other. Time and again, their wedding rumours keep creating a buzz. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the duo. The couple looks absolutely smitten with each other in the photos. Check out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Style on point
Alia Bhatt's style is always on point. Dressed in a light green kurta and red dupatta with embroidery work on it, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous. She rounded off her look with high heels and earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Dapper as always
Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked absolutely dapper in black shirt and trousers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
All smiles
The duo was all smiles at the event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Can't take their eyes off each other
How cute is this snap of the couple!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Inside joke
We wonder what made Alia Bhatt laugh during that moment!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Picture perfect
The couple never fails to give relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Madly and deeply in love
They have been dating for over two years now.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
