Alia Bhatt & Ranbir's pandal hopping to Sushmita's dhunachi dance; Here's how BTown celebrated Durga Puja

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had are one of the cutest couples in B-town. They are always a sight to behold when they step out together. Much before they went official with their relationship the head-over-heels in-love couple went pandal hopping on Durga Pooja. It was the time when these two had started shooting for their upcoming movie Brahmastra. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen seeking blessings of Goddess Durga with Alia at the pandal. The duo can be seen opting for traditional attire to grace the occasion. In the pictures, Alia is seen making heads turn in a yellow Kurta with churidar and dupatta. She rounded off her look with pretty golden jhumkas, minimal makeup and managed to leave everyone in awe of her. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen clad in a pink kurta with pajama.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sushmita Sen is a beauty and there is no denying that fact. She is always so graceful that whenever she steps out you cannot take your eyes off her. Well, Sushmita celebrates Durga Puja every year with a lot of pomp and show. Sushmita Sen had once visited pandals in the city with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. Sushmita donned a beautiful beige saree with a maroon blouse for the visit and without any doubt looked pretty AF. She was captured performing dhunachi gracefully to the beats of the Dhak, with her daughters and the visual is a treat to our eyes, clearly.
Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen/Instagram
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most loved real-life couples of B-town. These two always keep posting their lovey-dovey pictures on their Instagram and set couple goals. Well, this one particular video is of them from the ‘Sindoor Khela’ ritual that is practised on the last day of Durga Puja. Karan is seen filling Bipasha’s forehead with Sindoor and both look very happy.
Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Katrina Kaif always ups her fashion game in whatever she wears. The diva looked like an Indian princess in her Saree attire as she went pandal hopping too. Dressed in a pink saree, Katrina looked ravishing. The actress completed her entire look with a bindi, subtle makeup and hair left open.
Kajol's Durga Puja is one of the most talked-about celebration of B-town. The actress diligently hosts a grand Durga Puja celebration every year and we see a lot of celebrities visiting her Pandal. Every year Kajol's fans look forward to her Pandal and the way she decides to up her fashion game every year.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla