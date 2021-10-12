Alia Bhatt & Ranbir's pandal hopping to Sushmita's dhunachi dance; Here's how BTown celebrated Durga Puja

1 / 5

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's pandal hopping

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had are one of the cutest couples in B-town. They are always a sight to behold when they step out together. Much before they went official with their relationship the head-over-heels in-love couple went pandal hopping on Durga Pooja. It was the time when these two had started shooting for their upcoming movie Brahmastra. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen seeking blessings of Goddess Durga with Alia at the pandal. The duo can be seen opting for traditional attire to grace the occasion. In the pictures, Alia is seen making heads turn in a yellow Kurta with churidar and dupatta. She rounded off her look with pretty golden jhumkas, minimal makeup and managed to leave everyone in awe of her. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen clad in a pink kurta with pajama.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani