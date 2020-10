1 / 6

Take a look at the best photos of the week

This Week Ranbir Kapoor turned 38. His family and his beau Alia Bhatt shared the sweetest wish for the actor on her social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship has always made headlines. Although Ranbir is absent from all social media platforms, Alia's social media gives us a sneak peek into their family gatherings and vacation snaps. Alia has been a solid anchor for Ranbir recently and we cant wait to see the two of them in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra soon. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's relationship made major headlines back in 2018 when they stepped out together and posed for the paparazzi at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. While Alia wore a lemon green lehenga, Ranbir donned a white sherwani and the couple looked stunning. The pictures from that event are still one of the most loved photos of the actors. With the ongoing lockdown, Alia's Instagram has been giving us some major relationship goals; one of the pics also includes a mirror selfie of Alia Bhatt with a shorter hairstyle and she captioned it as, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop" which gave her fans hint about Ranbir being the person giving her a new hairstyle. Today take a look at these other celebrities who blessed our feed with their photos this week.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram