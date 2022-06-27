Brahmastra to Shamshera: Check out soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most talked about and loved actors in the industry. They never miss out on a chance to make headlines on both personal and professional fronts. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony and their pics from the wedding celebrations took social media by storm. In fact, Alia has been treating with love filled pics with her main man on Instagram which are a treat for the fans.
And now, Ranbir and Alia are once again making the headlines as they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The big news was shared by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress as she posted a pic with Ranbir from their scan. Ever since then the soon-to-be parents are inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. Besides, Ranbir and Alia are also creating a massive buzz on the professional front as they have some interesting movies lined up. So, as the soon-to-be parents are looking forward to starting this new phase of their lives, here’s a look at their upcoming movies.
Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram
This Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After all, it marks Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is also reported that the power couple found love on the sets of Brahmastra. The movie is slated to release on September 9 this year.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji's Instagram
Alia will be seen collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for the first time in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's twitter
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration. It is reported that Ranbir will also be undergoing a massive transformation for the movie.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead. The Karan Johar’s directorial will be releasing on February 10 next year.
Photo Credit : karan johar's instagram
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled movie.
Darlings marks Alia Bhatt’s debut production and is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie will star Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in key roles.
Photo Credit : Eternal Sunshine Production
Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The movie will mark Ranbir’s return to the screen after four years and will be releasing on July 22 this year.
Photo Credit : YRF Twitter
