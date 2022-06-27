Brahmastra to Shamshera: Check out soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

1 / 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most talked about and loved actors in the industry. They never miss out on a chance to make headlines on both personal and professional fronts. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony and their pics from the wedding celebrations took social media by storm. In fact, Alia has been treating with love filled pics with her main man on Instagram which are a treat for the fans. And now, Ranbir and Alia are once again making the headlines as they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The big news was shared by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress as she posted a pic with Ranbir from their scan. Ever since then the soon-to-be parents are inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. Besides, Ranbir and Alia are also creating a massive buzz on the professional front as they have some interesting movies lined up. So, as the soon-to-be parents are looking forward to starting this new phase of their lives, here’s a look at their upcoming movies.

Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram