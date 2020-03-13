Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and others use masks amidst the COVID 19 outbreak; Check Photos

1 / 12

Celebs spotted wearing a mask amidst the COVID 19 outbreak

Coronavirus is a rage in the world right now. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. However, it is currently the talk of the town currently and everyone is on a spree to take the required safety measures to prevent this from spreading any further. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, runny nose, sore throat and other conditions. This has widely affected the schools and colleges which have been shut down. Meanwhile, a lot of organisations have given their employees a work from home in order to avoid the possibilities of any infections. Speaking of that, a lot of celebs from within the industry are also making sure to spread the awareness about it and also take the required steps themselves. Many of them were papped wearing the masks which can prevent the infections from spreading any further. Check out the list of celebs who sported the mask and tried to spread awareness for the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram, Viral Bhayani