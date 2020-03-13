/
Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and others use masks amidst the COVID 19 outbreak; Check Photos
Coronavirus is a worldwide rage right now. As everyone is on their toes in order to take precautions, many celebs from the industry also stepped out with masks on to avoid getting infected. Check out their photos.
Updated: March 13, 2020 07:02 pm
Celebs spotted wearing a mask amidst the COVID 19 outbreak
Coronavirus is a rage in the world right now. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. However, it is currently the talk of the town currently and everyone is on a spree to take the required safety measures to prevent this from spreading any further. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, runny nose, sore throat and other conditions. This has widely affected the schools and colleges which have been shut down. Meanwhile, a lot of organisations have given their employees a work from home in order to avoid the possibilities of any infections. Speaking of that, a lot of celebs from within the industry are also making sure to spread the awareness about it and also take the required steps themselves. Many of them were papped wearing the masks which can prevent the infections from spreading any further. Check out the list of celebs who sported the mask and tried to spread awareness for the same.
Kartik Aaryan uploaded this selfie on his social media as he set off for his shoot schedule. He also used #CoronaStopKaroNa and #WashYourHands in his caption.
The Street Dancer 3D actor recently stepped out in the city wearing a mask. He also uploaded an awareness post on his social media which is worth checking out.
The heartthrob was seen at the airport sporting this mask in order to prevent the infections.
Sonakshi Sinha uploaded this selfie on her social media and captioned it as, "As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time!"
The couple posted this selfie on social media to raise awareness and encourage their followers to use masks.
Indian 2 actress also did her bit to spread the awareness amongst people.
Himansh Kohli uploaded this post on his social media along with suggesting the necessary safety measures and preventions that can help the audience.
Ekta Kapoor also stepped out in the city wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 scare.
Kriti Kharbanda posted this picture on her social media. She also mentioned in her caption, "We are one. Let’s fight this together. Stay indoors, stay hydrated, stay clean and maybe use this time to reconnect with what is lost or yet to be found. Stay safe. :)"
Anil Kapoor was snapped at the Malang success bash in his most stylish avatar but his red mask grabbed all the attention.
The power couple works out together wearing masks because it is definitely better to be safe than sorry.
