Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, these are the 10 most searched Bollywood celebs of 2022 so far

Bollywood celebs have been creating a massive buzz of late be it on the personal and professional front. And as the celebs continue to make headlines, Google has released the list of the top 100 most searched Asians of the year so far. Among these, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed by unknown assailants on May 29 this year, is on the 3rd rank in the list. On the other hand, late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6, also made it to the list of most searched Asians of the year so far and secured the fifth spot.
From South celebs to Bollywood celebs, several stars have made it to Google’s list of 100 most searched Asians of the year so far which include names like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay, Nayanthara, Ram Charan, etc. As Google’s list is creating headlines, here’s a look at the top 10 most searched Bollywood celebs of 2022.
Katrina Kaif, who has secured the seventh position on the link, is the most searched Bollywood celeb so far. The actress has been creating a buzz for her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot which will mark her first attempt at the horror-comedy genre.
Securing the 8th position, Alia has been the talk of the town for her personal and professional life. The actress tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and is now expecting her first child. Besides, Alia is also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
Priyanka, who is on the 9th position, is the third most googled Bollywood celebrity. Priyanka and Nick had become parents via surrogacy in January this year which made them trend on Google. Meanwhile, she has recently wrapped up the shooting of her web series.
Salman Khan has been on 11th position on the list. Though he is yet to give a release this year, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor continues to be in the headlines for his upcoming movies Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm as he unveiled his first looks from Pathaan and Jawan. King Khan has secured 12th position on the 100 most Googled celebs in Asia.
Bagging the 16th position in Google’s report, Kareena is the sixth most searched Bollywood celeb. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
The 7th most searched Bollywood actor is Akshay Kumar who has secured 25th position on Google’s list. The actor had two releases so far- Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. He is now gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan.
The Bachchan bahu has ranked in the 26th position in Google’s report and turns out to be the 8th most searched Bollywood celeb. She is currently looking forward to the release of Ponniyin Selvan.
Deepika made the headlines this year as she made it to the Cannes jury and won hearts with her style sense at the prestigious film festival.
Ranbir was on the Google trends for days after he tied the knot with ladylove Alia in April. Besides, the actor is set to make a comeback on the big screen after four years with Shamshera and will also be seen in Brahmastra.
