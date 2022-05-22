Kesariya to Aaj Din Chadheya; Bollywood songs that will make you fall in love

Published on May 22, 2022 04:41 AM IST   |  2.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood songs that will make you fall in love

    Bollywood songs that will make you fall in love

    Are you finding it difficult to convey your feelings to your loved ones? Worry not! We have got you covered. When words fall short, the most memorable way to express your feelings to the special one is through music. And Bollywood is full of love songs that can help you to show someone just how much you care for them. From immortalising classic love stories like Mughal-e-Azam to showing contemporary tales, Bollywood really is a treasure trove. Thanks to our music directors, we have innumerable songs dedicated to love ranging from intense heartbreak to intense romance. You name it, and Bollywood will have a song that fits every mood of love. Fortunately, we have some songs to help us express what we can’t put into words. In recent years, songs like Tum Hi Ho to Kesariya have received so much love from the audience. Their meaningful lyrics are sure to fall for. Here are five classic romantic songs from Bollywood movies that will surely make you fall in love.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 6
    Tum Hi Ho

    Tum Hi Ho

    Mithoon’s lyrics and Arijit Singh’s voice in Aashiqui 2’s Tum Hi Ho gave us a heartfelt melody. This song will give you a feeling of wanting someone.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan in Aaj Din Chadheya

    Aaj Din Chadheya

    Love Aaj Kal’s Aaj Din Chadheya is considered another classic song. This beautiful melody by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is adored by the masses.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt in Mast Magan

    Mast Magan

    Arijit Singh’s song from 2 States is close to our hearts. The slow pace of the music and heart-wrenching lyrics will make you fall in love.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Alia Bhatt in Kesariya

    Kesariya

    Although the full song is yet to be out, the teaser of this melody from Brahmastra is getting so much love from everyone.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai in Tere Bina

    Tere Bina

    Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the lovable lyrics are enough to make us feel the beauty of it.

    Photo Credit : YouTube