Locking horns onscreen to advice about marriage: 5 Times Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spoke about each other

The Bollywood industry has witnessed several friendships over the years. From Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora- Kareena Kapoor Khan, these duos have never missed out on a chance to dish out major friendship goals. Among these, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s bond has been the talk of the town for a long time. To note, Ranbir had stepped into Sanjay Dutt’s shoes for the latter’s biopic Sanju which went on to strengthen their bond. In fact, Ranbir’s performance in Sanju did leave the fans impressed as he did complete justice to the role.
Ever since then, Ranbir and Sanjay have been going strong with their bond and are often seen singing praises for each other. In fact, the duo will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. The period action drama will feature Ranbir in the titular role while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a negative role. As the team is gearing up for the big release, Sanjay and Ranbir’s bond is once again making the headlines. And today we bring you five statements wherein the duo has spoken about each other.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sanjay and Ranbir will be seen locking horns for the first time in Shamshera and the Khalnayak star is quite excited about it. Calling it Sanju vs Sanju, the actor said, “The on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him in a new gaze”.
During the trailer launch, Ranbir called Sanjay his idol and recalls having the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor’s poster in his cupboard. “The journey has been amazing because he treats me like a son, he treats me like a friend, and he treats me like a brother,” the Saawariya actor was quoted saying.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Ranbir also stated that Sanjay doesn’t shy away from yelling at him if he isn’t doing good. He also recalled how Sanjay had questioned him about his gym body while he was working out in his gym while shooting for Barfi and Rockstar. Ranbir stated, “One day he comes to me and says you’ve been working out for 2 years in my gym, where is your gym body?”.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
As Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April this year, his dear friend Sanjay Dutt was elated. Expressing his excitement about being a part of Ranbir’s wedding celebration, Sanjay Dutt told Zoom TV, “I’m really so happy and wish them all the best and I want to see them happy too”.
Sanjay Dutt also went on to give a million-dollar advice about marriage to Ranbir and stated marriage is a big commitment a couple makes to each other. “I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time,” he added. He also asserted that they should remember the commitment they made to each other at every point in life.
