Locking horns onscreen to advice about marriage: 5 Times Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spoke about each other

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s bond

The Bollywood industry has witnessed several friendships over the years. From Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora- Kareena Kapoor Khan, these duos have never missed out on a chance to dish out major friendship goals. Among these, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s bond has been the talk of the town for a long time. To note, Ranbir had stepped into Sanjay Dutt’s shoes for the latter’s biopic Sanju which went on to strengthen their bond. In fact, Ranbir’s performance in Sanju did leave the fans impressed as he did complete justice to the role. Ever since then, Ranbir and Sanjay have been going strong with their bond and are often seen singing praises for each other. In fact, the duo will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. The period action drama will feature Ranbir in the titular role while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a negative role. As the team is gearing up for the big release, Sanjay and Ranbir’s bond is once again making the headlines. And today we bring you five statements wherein the duo has spoken about each other.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani