Mr India to Brahmastra: 5 sci-fi dramas in Bollywood that are high on special effects game

Indian cinema never fails to impress the audience. Over the years, we have seen several iconic movies and the filmmakers are known to have tried their hands on different genres. From family dramas to comedy, horror, action, action comedy and more, we have seen several blockbusters across genres. Amid this, the science fiction genre and superhero genre have also intrigued the filmmakers over the years. We have not just witnessed some amazing sci-fi and fantasy dramas, but also got our own superheroes.
Interestingly, with the advent of technology, the filmmakers are making sure to experiment with VFX, CGI and special effects. These effects have certainly given us some magnificent visual treats and helped the filmmakers create larger than life films. And now, fans are set to witness yet another visual extravaganza with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the trailer has got the social media buzzing. As we wait for the big release, we bring you some of the much talked about sci-fi films along with Brahmastra which became the talk of the town for its special effects game.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead, Mr India was a superhero film which was helmed by Shekhar Kapur. The movie revolved around Arun (played by Anil) who had found a special device that can make him invisible and how fought the Mogambo a dreaded criminal who wanted to conquer India. It is indeed one of the most loved sci-fi superhero films in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Can we ever get enough of Jadoo (the cute alien) from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya? The movie was an instant hit among fans and Jadoo’s cuteness had won millions of hearts.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Koi Mil Gaya paved the way for the 2006 release Krrish which featured Hrithik Roshan in the titular role. From Krrish’s superpowers to his swag, everything about this superhero sci-fi film left a mark on the audience.
This 2011 release superhero action film was based on virtual gaming characters coming to life and fighting a battle of good vs evil. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and child actor Armaan Verma in the lead and had received mixed reviews. The movie has some amazing CG animation which left the fans in awe.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is touted to be high on VFX movie since its inception. After all, it takes the audience into Astraverse and revolves around the astras related to the powerful elements (air, fire, water and earth) and the big daddy of all weapons Brahmastra.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app