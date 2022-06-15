Mr India to Brahmastra: 5 sci-fi dramas in Bollywood that are high on special effects game

1 / 6

Bollywood movies which are high on special effects game

Indian cinema never fails to impress the audience. Over the years, we have seen several iconic movies and the filmmakers are known to have tried their hands on different genres. From family dramas to comedy, horror, action, action comedy and more, we have seen several blockbusters across genres. Amid this, the science fiction genre and superhero genre have also intrigued the filmmakers over the years. We have not just witnessed some amazing sci-fi and fantasy dramas, but also got our own superheroes. Interestingly, with the advent of technology, the filmmakers are making sure to experiment with VFX, CGI and special effects. These effects have certainly given us some magnificent visual treats and helped the filmmakers create larger than life films. And now, fans are set to witness yet another visual extravaganza with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the trailer has got the social media buzzing. As we wait for the big release, we bring you some of the much talked about sci-fi films along with Brahmastra which became the talk of the town for its special effects game.

Photo Credit : YouTube