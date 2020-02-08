Home
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's cute moments together will leave you excited for their rumoured wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the couple is creating buzz due to their PDA and marriage rumours. Check out the couple's cute moments together.
  • 1 / 8
    RK & Alia's cute moments together are hard to miss

    RK & Alia's cute moments together are hard to miss

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the couple is creating buzz due to their PDA and marriage rumours. Right from going on dinner dates to treating their fans with their beautiful travel photos and red carpet appearances, RK and Alia have been making their fans go gaga over them. Recently, they made a stunning appearance along with Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The actors are currently creating a buzz due to their upcoming movie i.e. Brahmastra. That's not all! The beautiful couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot post Brahmastra's release. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Alia and RK are set to marry each other in December 2020. The couple's families have met and sent out invites to all the near and dear ones. As we look forward to it, check out the couple's cute moments together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Can't take her eyes off her man

    Can't take her eyes off her man

    RK has always been the Raazi actress' crush.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Never letting her go

    Never letting her go

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Airport style on point

    Airport style on point

    We wonder what made them laugh so much at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    We love this beautiful picture of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Could they be more perfect?

    Could they be more perfect?

    This snap of the couple will make you go awww.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Chiller boyfriend

    Chiller boyfriend

    During a rapid fire round on Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt mentioned that RK is a chiller boyfriend.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Made for each other

    Made for each other

    This pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

