PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's cute moments together will leave you excited for their rumoured wedding

RK & Alia's cute moments together are hard to miss

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the couple is creating buzz due to their PDA and marriage rumours. Right from going on dinner dates to treating their fans with their beautiful travel photos and red carpet appearances, RK and Alia have been making their fans go gaga over them. Recently, they made a stunning appearance along with Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The actors are currently creating a buzz due to their upcoming movie i.e. Brahmastra. That's not all! The beautiful couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot post Brahmastra's release. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Alia and RK are set to marry each other in December 2020. The couple's families have met and sent out invites to all the near and dear ones. As we look forward to it, check out the couple's cute moments together.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani