Ranbir Kapoor's latest photos

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the successful actors of Bollywood. As we know, RK enjoys a great popularity. The actor has been a part of many movies and proved why he is one of a kind. He was last seen in Sanju. RK delivered a memorable performance in it. Up next, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Fans are eagerly excited to see Ranbir and Alia together on the big screen. As we know, RK and Alia are dating each other for a long time now. The duo often create buzz due to their public appearances and social media PDA. Ranbir might not be on social media, but Alia Bhatt keeps treating his fans by sharing precious moments from his life. From birthdays to festivals, Alia's social media posts with RK always break the internet. On the work front, apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects. Today, the actor was spotted outside a dubbing studio. He kept it cool and casual. Check out his latest pictures here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani