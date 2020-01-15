PHOTOS: THESE 10 Bollywood onscreen couples are a treat to watch; Check them out

1 / 11

Best Bollywood on-screen pairs

While there might be a hundred reasons to admire Bollywood for igniting unrealistic hopes inside our hearts as they all come crashing down, one can never get tired of losing oneself in the beauty certain movies have served. Starting from dialogues to the amazing storytelling to finally having our favourite actors on-screen to enact or portray certain roles, we have got our own reasons to love the Bollywood film industry. One of the biggest reasons why most of us have been inclined to watch stories or movies is due to the on-screen pairing of certain stars, which tend to stay in our hearts forever. Romance is undoubtedly one of the most loved genres of Bollywood and has never gone out of style. While talking about Ranbir and Katrina would always make us remember ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani’, thinking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would always make us smile due to their films right from Baazigar to Dilwale. With time, we get to see a lot of on-screen pairs, but there are certain on-screen couples who would always stay evergreen, and sometimes, we really wish to watch them work together again. We share some of the best on-screen couples of Bollywood.

Photo Credit : YouTube