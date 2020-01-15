Home
PHOTOS: THESE 10 Bollywood onscreen couples are a treat to watch; Check them out

there are certain on-screen couples who would always stay evergreen, and sometimes, we really wish to watch them work together again. We share some of the best on-screen couples of Bollywood
    Best Bollywood on-screen pairs

    While there might be a hundred reasons to admire Bollywood for igniting unrealistic hopes inside our hearts as they all come crashing down, one can never get tired of losing oneself in the beauty certain movies have served. Starting from dialogues to the amazing storytelling to finally having our favourite actors on-screen to enact or portray certain roles, we have got our own reasons to love the Bollywood film industry. One of the biggest reasons why most of us have been inclined to watch stories or movies is due to the on-screen pairing of certain stars, which tend to stay in our hearts forever. Romance is undoubtedly one of the most loved genres of Bollywood and has never gone out of style. While talking about Ranbir and Katrina would always make us remember ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani’, thinking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would always make us smile due to their films right from Baazigar to Dilwale. With time, we get to see a lot of on-screen pairs, but there are certain on-screen couples who would always stay evergreen, and sometimes, we really wish to watch them work together again. We share some of the best on-screen couples of Bollywood.

    Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif (Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani)

    Ranbir and Katrina's on-screen chemistry has always been appreciated, and this movie will always have our hearts.

    Ranbir Kapoor - Deepika Padukone (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

    'Kuch waqt do, sab thik ho jayega' this dialogue at this particular moment in this movie is something we all relate to. Ranbir and Deepika's on-screen romance has always been appreciated.

    Salman Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan (Bodyguard)

    Salman and Kareena will always have our hearts for romancing on-screen, and this is one of the best movies delivered by them.

    Alia Bhatt - Varun Dhawan (Badrinath ki Dulhania)

    Dulhania Humpty Sharma ki ho, yaa Badrinath Ki, Alia and Varun's on-screen love story is always loved.

    Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

    Shah Rukh Khan definitely deserves being the 'King Of Romance', and his love story with Kajol on-screen will always remain everygreen.

    Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone (Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

    We have all the love for Ranveer and Deepika always.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan (Agent Vinod)

    There has never been a dull moment seeing Saif and Kareena working together for a movie. They deserve all the love from their fans.

    Shraddha Kapoor - Aditya Roy Kapoor (Aashiqui 2)

    We've all looked upto this on-screen pair, when this movie released.

    Shah Rukh Khan - Preity Zinta (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

    While reading out a letter full of emotions from a diary which was empty of words will always make us cry. Shah Rukh and Preity we love you.

    Shah Rukh Khan - Anushka Sharma (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi)

    One of the best romantic comedy movies created back then. This on-screen couple will always have our hearts.

