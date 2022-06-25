PICS: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's 5 most adorable moments

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are one of the most famous mother-son duos of Bollywood. The two are very close to each other and share a lot of time together. Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares pictures with her beloved son as well. Ranbir and Neetu lost a very integral party of their family, Rishi Kapoor in 2020. The two often remember him and keep him in his prayers. Ranbir and Neetu are one good-looking mother-son duo! Talking about their professional, Neetu Kapoor’s recent work includes JugJugg Jeeyo, where she is seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranbir has got his hands full as well, with two of his highly-anticipated movies releasing super soon. Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Shamshera. Fans absolutely can’t wait to see Ranbir back in action. Anyway, coming back to the cute mother-son duo, here are some of their most adorable pictures. These pictures are sure to make you go ‘aww’.
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu and Ranbir often set the internet on fire with their killer Instagram selfies and reels. Here is one of the cutest selfie of the cute duo.
Neetu and Ranbir los the pillar of their lives, Rishi Kapoor in 2020. The two braved through the toughest time in their lives together.
Ranbir got hitched to the love of his life Alia Bhatt in April 2022. Neetu was the happiest mother during their beautiful wedding and danced her heart out with her son.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
This picture was taken at Karan Johar's 50 birthday bash recently. Ranbir and Neetu absolutely killed it as they put their best fashion foot forward.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia is an integral part of the family and she has fit perfectly with the inseparable mother-son duo. The group is of three now!
