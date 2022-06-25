PICS: Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's 5 most adorable moments

1 / 6

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are one of the most famous mother-son duos of Bollywood. The two are very close to each other and share a lot of time together. Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares pictures with her beloved son as well. Ranbir and Neetu lost a very integral party of their family, Rishi Kapoor in 2020. The two often remember him and keep him in his prayers. Ranbir and Neetu are one good-looking mother-son duo! Talking about their professional, Neetu Kapoor’s recent work includes JugJugg Jeeyo, where she is seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranbir has got his hands full as well, with two of his highly-anticipated movies releasing super soon. Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Shamshera. Fans absolutely can’t wait to see Ranbir back in action. Anyway, coming back to the cute mother-son duo, here are some of their most adorable pictures. These pictures are sure to make you go ‘aww’.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram