Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry on screen is the only thing fans of the couple are waiting for right now as their off-screen romance and pictures have already been accepted and loved all over the country. From attending weddings together to their twinning airport looks, they are setting couple goals already.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani