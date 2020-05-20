/
/
/
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?
From Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer to Anushka & Virat, today we have listed down some of the most loved Bollywood couples and we want to know which one according to you is the most stylish of them all. Comment below.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
11005 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 20, 2020 11:28 am
2 / 9
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
His raw masculinity and her serene beauty are a terrific combo for fans of this couple. From their outings with their kids to their Instagram posts, these two never fail to impress their fans.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 9
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
If she is the beauty queen, he is aces his style in a dapper way. One of the most powerful celebrity couple of the country.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
The sassy Begum of Bollywood and her Nawab are called the 'Royals' of Bollywood not just because of the lineage but also for their regal style.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 9
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
The Badshah and his queen Gauri Khan style never fail to create a buzz every time they make an appearance together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna style is simple yet classy and their rare but stunning appearances together are always headliners.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 9
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding pictures are still some of the best throwback pictures on the internet apart from that their red carpet appearances and airport looks never fail to surprise fans of DeepVeer.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
8 / 9
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
When the most stylish sportsperson of the country and the queen of minimalism of Bollywood make appearances as a couple, they steal all the limelight. From events together to vacation and airport looks, they know how to slay in style.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
9 / 9
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry on screen is the only thing fans of the couple are waiting for right now as their off-screen romance and pictures have already been accepted and loved all over the country. From attending weddings together to their twinning airport looks, they are setting couple goals already.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Comments
Deepveer and alia ranbir
Anuuu any day with Virat
Aloa and Ranveer
SRK Gauri
Ugliest pair uglia and RK
Amitabh and Jaya
Deepveer
Virushka Virat Kohli and Anushka!
No offence to anyone esp alia but her relationship with ranbir is bound to be a big time failure as once you start driving Mercedes ( Katrina, Mahira , Deepika) then you won't like to drive Nano ( Alia) forever. He will sooner or later change the car and get BMW atleast incase he fails to get a Mercedes again but he won't drive Nano forver.
SRK & Priyanka
Add new comment