Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?

Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?

From Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer to Anushka & Virat, today we have listed down some of the most loved Bollywood couples and we want to know which one according to you is the most stylish of them all. Comment below.
11005 reads Mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 11:28 am
  • 1 / 9
    COMMENT on which pair of Bollywood is the most stylish according to you

    COMMENT on which pair of Bollywood is the most stylish according to you

    Bollywood actors have successfully created magic on screen with their characters. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance caught everyone's attention at several award shows and social media posts. Alia has been a constant support to Ranbir Kapoor and his family recently during the demise of legendary Rishi Kapoor. A few years ago, before Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married the cricketer took a stand for his beloved when she was constantly trolled on social media for his matches overseas. In December 2017, Anushka and Virat got married and it was one of the most talked-about weddings of the year! Also, the couple's incredibly trendy style always make headlines. Their wedding photos had taken the Internet by storm as their fans were not able to take their eyes off the stars. From showering love on each other in interviews to their social media PDA, the couple keeps raising the bar of romance higher. Similarly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always kept their relationship under wraps before marriage. From Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, they both killed it in three of the greatest hits of Bollywood. We have fallen in love with most of these couple's PDA and romantic moments but what is incredible is their stunning sense of style when they appear together on red carpet events, at airport, etc. Today, we want to know which couple according to you is the most stylish in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    His raw masculinity and her serene beauty are a terrific combo for fans of this couple. From their outings with their kids to their Instagram posts, these two never fail to impress their fans.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    If she is the beauty queen, he is aces his style in a dapper way. One of the most powerful celebrity couple of the country.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    The sassy Begum of Bollywood and her Nawab are called the 'Royals' of Bollywood not just because of the lineage but also for their regal style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    The Badshah and his queen Gauri Khan style never fail to create a buzz every time they make an appearance together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna style is simple yet classy and their rare but stunning appearances together are always headliners.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding pictures are still some of the best throwback pictures on the internet apart from that their red carpet appearances and airport looks never fail to surprise fans of DeepVeer.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    When the most stylish sportsperson of the country and the queen of minimalism of Bollywood make appearances as a couple, they steal all the limelight. From events together to vacation and airport looks, they know how to slay in style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry on screen is the only thing fans of the couple are waiting for right now as their off-screen romance and pictures have already been accepted and loved all over the country. From attending weddings together to their twinning airport looks, they are setting couple goals already.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

Deepveer and alia ranbir

Anonymous

Anuuu any day with Virat

Anonymous

Aloa and Ranveer

Anonymous

SRK Gauri

Anonymous

Ugliest pair uglia and RK

Anonymous

Amitabh and Jaya

Anonymous

Deepveer

Anonymous

Virushka Virat Kohli and Anushka!

Anonymous

No offence to anyone esp alia but her relationship with ranbir is bound to be a big time failure as once you start driving Mercedes ( Katrina, Mahira , Deepika) then you won't like to drive Nano ( Alia) forever. He will sooner or later change the car and get BMW atleast incase he fails to get a Mercedes again but he won't drive Nano forver.

Anonymous

SRK & Priyanka

Add new comment

