Ranbir & Alia or Kiara & Kartik; Which fresh on screen pair do you want to see on Koffee With Karan? COMMENT

Vote for the couple you would like to see on Koffee With Karan

While the lockdown is easing a bit, shootings are reportedly soon going to be resumed with precautionary measures and we cannot wait to watch our favourite stars on-screen again. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released a couple of weeks back and garnered a lot of love by the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani might be released digitally as well. Speaking of which, a lot of films this year were the most anticipated. From Coolie No 1, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to name a few. There were a lot of fresh on-screen pairs that the fans were super excited for. Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since their movie was announced a couple of years back. Speaking of which, a lot of on-screen pairs from Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have made their appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan and have brought a storm on the internet with their amazing off-screen rapport. This year too, fans are excited for a lot of new on-screen pairs. Which of these pairs would you like to see make an appearance on Koffee With Karan? Comment below and let us know!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani