Ranbir & Alia or Kiara & Kartik; Which fresh on screen pair do you want to see on Koffee With Karan? COMMENT

From Ranbir and Alia, Kriti and Kartik to Sara and Varun, COMMENT below and let us know which co-stars pair would you like to see on Karan Johar's chat show together.
    Vote for the couple you would like to see on Koffee With Karan

    While the lockdown is easing a bit, shootings are reportedly soon going to be resumed with precautionary measures and we cannot wait to watch our favourite stars on-screen again. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released a couple of weeks back and garnered a lot of love by the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani might be released digitally as well. Speaking of which, a lot of films this year were the most anticipated. From Coolie No 1, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to name a few. There were a lot of fresh on-screen pairs that the fans were super excited for. Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since their movie was announced a couple of years back. Speaking of which, a lot of on-screen pairs from Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have made their appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan and have brought a storm on the internet with their amazing off-screen rapport. This year too, fans are excited for a lot of new on-screen pairs. Which of these pairs would you like to see make an appearance on Koffee With Karan? Comment below and let us know!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan

    The remake of the classic Coolie No.1 which originally starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda will witness Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan playing the leading roles and the project will be helmed by the original director David Dhawan. The movie was slated to be released on May 1 this year, however, it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen romancing each other in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's 2007 Horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel is being helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

    The couple has been the talk of the town ever since their upcoming film Khaali Peeli was announced. The posters of the film broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

    Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in their upcoming film Roohi Afzana. Among the most anticipated films of 2020, Roohi Afzana starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is the talk of the town. Rajkummar has managed to ace the horror-comedy genre with 2018’s Stree but for Janhvi’s Roohi Afzana will be her first tryst with the genre.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    This list would be incomplete without the mention of Ranbir and Alia aka 'Raalia.' The couple has been the talk of the town for their off-screen chemistry. We would love to watch the Brahmastra co-stars off-screen camaraderie on the chat show. Comment below and tell us which couple do you want to see on the popular chat show!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

