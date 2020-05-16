Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT

1 / 6

Which is the fresh on screen pairing you are most excited about?

The Coronavirus lockdown has affected major sectors of the entertainment. From film and TV shooting to events, everything has been cancelled due to the epidemic. Movies are now set to be released on the digital platforms. One of the most awaited movies of the year, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to be released on the 24th of March 2020, but now, the release date has been indefinitely postponed because of the lockdown. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are known as a successful on-screen pair with several films to their credit. Talking about on-screen pairing and chemistry, 2020 was a going to witness new on-screen jodis. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor been creating buzz ever since Ayan Mukerji announced them as the leading pair for his movie, Brahmastra. The star couple has already been one of the internet's most talked-about pairs in Bollywood. From holidaying to attending Bollywood events together, they have been winning hearts. Kartik Aaryan, who had back to back releases this year, will be seen opposite actress Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; the pictures from the sets of the same were all over the internet. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be sharing screen space in Khaali Peeli and fans are looking forward to see their magic on-screen. We have a list of the most anticipated on-screen pairings below. Comment and let us know which is the one pair that you are most excited about?

Photo Credit : viral bhayani