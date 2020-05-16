/
Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT
The nation is all set to witness some never seen before pairings on screen this year, from Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter to Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan, Comment below on which on screen pair are you most excited about.
Which is the fresh on screen pairing you are most excited about?
The Coronavirus lockdown has affected major sectors of the entertainment. From film and TV shooting to events, everything has been cancelled due to the epidemic. Movies are now set to be released on the digital platforms. One of the most awaited movies of the year, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to be released on the 24th of March 2020, but now, the release date has been indefinitely postponed because of the lockdown. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are known as a successful on-screen pair with several films to their credit. Talking about on-screen pairing and chemistry, 2020 was a going to witness new on-screen jodis. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor been creating buzz ever since Ayan Mukerji announced them as the leading pair for his movie, Brahmastra. The star couple has already been one of the internet's most talked-about pairs in Bollywood. From holidaying to attending Bollywood events together, they have been winning hearts. Kartik Aaryan, who had back to back releases this year, will be seen opposite actress Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; the pictures from the sets of the same were all over the internet. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be sharing screen space in Khaali Peeli and fans are looking forward to see their magic on-screen. We have a list of the most anticipated on-screen pairings below. Comment and let us know which is the one pair that you are most excited about?
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan
The remake of the classic Coolie No.1 which originally starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda will witness Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan playing the leading roles and the project will be helmed by the original director David Dhawan.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen romancing each other in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's 2007 Horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel is being helmed by director Anees Bazmee.
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who are the fresh new faces in Bollywood will be seen romancing each other in Maqbool Khan's movie. The posters of the same have already created a lot of buzz on the internet.
Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur
Two of the most good looking actors in the industry have been roped in to play the leads in Ek Villian 2 , a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's 2014 sleeper hit Ek Villian.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra and their BTS pics have already been winning hearts all over the internet.
Comments
Varun Sara
Def not Alia and Ranbir
Kartik and kiara
Kartik and kiara
Kartik Kiara
Sara and varun
varun sara
Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur
Get Ananya and Aditya
No offence to anyone esp alia but this relationship is bound to be a failure. The reason is pretty simple that once you start driving a Mercedes ( kat, Dp, Mahira) you won't like to drive nano ( alia) forever
Ranbir and Alia are just average looking .. Tara and Aditya will look good but Tara knows no acting
Sara and Varun will just look good on screen
Alia and Kartik
Varun and Sara
Ranbir and Alia
Ishaan khatter sir and Kareena Kapoor ma'am
Aditya and tara
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan
Ranbir and Alia coz I wanna watch a "movie" and so am excited for "talented ppl"
Tara and Aditya ,karthik and kiara def.But I love alia and not Ranbir
All nepotism lovers will say RK and Alia lol
Anyone will
Do but plz oh plz not Ranveer n Deepika....bored to death...
Anyone except uglia and Ranbir I
I wanna see the most talented people onscreen 'Ranbir Alia'
