Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT

Ranbir & Alia or Tara & Aditya or Kiara & Kartik: Which fresh pair of 2020 are you most excited about? COMMENT

The nation is all set to witness some never seen before pairings on screen this year, from Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter to Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan, Comment below on which on screen pair are you most excited about.
33087 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 03:08 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Which is the fresh on screen pairing you are most excited about?

    Which is the fresh on screen pairing you are most excited about?

    The Coronavirus lockdown has affected major sectors of the entertainment. From film and TV shooting to events, everything has been cancelled due to the epidemic. Movies are now set to be released on the digital platforms. One of the most awaited movies of the year, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to be released on the 24th of March 2020, but now, the release date has been indefinitely postponed because of the lockdown. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are known as a successful on-screen pair with several films to their credit. Talking about on-screen pairing and chemistry, 2020 was a going to witness new on-screen jodis. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor been creating buzz ever since Ayan Mukerji announced them as the leading pair for his movie, Brahmastra. The star couple has already been one of the internet's most talked-about pairs in Bollywood. From holidaying to attending Bollywood events together, they have been winning hearts. Kartik Aaryan, who had back to back releases this year, will be seen opposite actress Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; the pictures from the sets of the same were all over the internet. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be sharing screen space in Khaali Peeli and fans are looking forward to see their magic on-screen. We have a list of the most anticipated on-screen pairings below. Comment and let us know which is the one pair that you are most excited about?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

    Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

    The remake of the classic Coolie No.1 which originally starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda will witness Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan playing the leading roles and the project will be helmed by the original director David Dhawan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen romancing each other in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's 2007 Horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel is being helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who are the fresh new faces in Bollywood will be seen romancing each other in Maqbool Khan's movie. The posters of the same have already created a lot of buzz on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur

    Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur

    Two of the most good looking actors in the industry have been roped in to play the leads in Ek Villian 2 , a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's 2014 sleeper hit Ek Villian.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra and their BTS pics have already been winning hearts all over the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Varun Sara

Anonymous

Def not Alia and Ranbir

Anonymous

Kartik and kiara

Anonymous

Kartik and kiara

Anonymous

Kartik Kiara

Anonymous

Sara and varun

Anonymous

varun sara

Anonymous

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur

Anonymous

Get Ananya and Aditya

Anonymous

No offence to anyone esp alia but this relationship is bound to be a failure. The reason is pretty simple that once you start driving a Mercedes ( kat, Dp, Mahira) you won't like to drive nano ( alia) forever

Anonymous

Ranbir and Alia are just average looking .. Tara and Aditya will look good but Tara knows no acting

Anonymous

Sara and Varun will just look good on screen

Anonymous

Alia and Kartik

Anonymous

Varun and Sara

Anonymous

Ranbir and Alia

Anonymous

Ishaan khatter sir and Kareena Kapoor ma'am

Anonymous

Aditya and tara

Anonymous

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Anonymous

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan

Anonymous

Ranbir and Alia coz I wanna watch a "movie" and so am excited for "talented ppl"

Anonymous

Tara and Aditya ,karthik and kiara def.But I love alia and not Ranbir

Anonymous

All nepotism lovers will say RK and Alia lol

Anonymous

Anyone will
Do but plz oh plz not Ranveer n Deepika....bored to death...

Anonymous

Anyone except uglia and Ranbir I

Anonymous

I wanna see the most talented people onscreen 'Ranbir Alia'

