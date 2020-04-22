/
/
/
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Ranbir Kapoor's grand social media debut is still pending despite that, the actor broke the internet several times with these viral photos. Have a look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6806 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 22, 2020 08:15 am
-
1 / 13
-
2 / 13
-
3 / 13
-
4 / 13
-
5 / 13
-
6 / 13
-
7 / 13
-
8 / 13
-
9 / 13
-
10 / 13
-
11 / 13
-
12 / 13
-
13 / 13
Add new comment