Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media

1 / 13

Viral photos of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the industry's finest actors and every time he's on-screen he's tried experiments with different roles. The actor once expressed his passion by saying "I think I've found a place in acting; it's something I really love and appreciate. It makes me happy. It helps me feel more about life in front of the camera than I'm living outside the camera. I don't think I can speak of the achievements of Indian cinema because it's so large next to me. It's not stopping. It's ever-growing. We are going in the right direction. We are evolving as a filmmaking industry as actors, directors, producers, singers, musicians. Everybody just pushing the boundaries." The actor who will be next seen in the movies Brahmastra and Shamshera is spending the quarantine with his lady love actress Alia Bhatt. The two have been giving us couple goals with some pictures every now and then for a while now. Ranbir was asked if his marriage was on the cards, and this is what he had to offer. The actor said his relationship with Alia is relatively new and there is no chance of making any major decisions or conclusions. He also believes that marriage is something to which he will instinctively belong. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had surfaced online wherein the two were seen walking around Ranbir’s building with his dog, and thus reaffirming the news that the two are living together. Post that we had sister Shaheen Bhatt sharing photos of Alia Bhatt baking banana bread and puddings, and which, clearly, confused everyone as to whether Alia is staying with Ranbir or Shaheen. Now, during an interview, when Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, was asked about the sisters, the Raazi actress confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown. Alia Bhatt also shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs Lionel and Nido on her Instagram handle. Post the Filmcity was closed down due to Coronavirus lockdown, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot got stalled and the actress decided to quarantine at home. Being a pet lover, Alia loves cats and has Edward with her. But, her beau Ranbir has two dogs Lionel and Nido. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. Today we have these pictures of the actor which made headlines despite his absence from social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram