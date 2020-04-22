X
Home
/
Photos
/
Ranbir Kapoor
/
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media

Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media

Ranbir Kapoor's grand social media debut is still pending despite that, the actor broke the internet several times with these viral photos. Have a look.
6806 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2020 08:15 am
  • 1 / 13
    Viral photos of Ranbir Kapoor

    Viral photos of Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor is one of the industry's finest actors and every time he's on-screen he's tried experiments with different roles. The actor once expressed his passion by saying "I think I've found a place in acting; it's something I really love and appreciate. It makes me happy. It helps me feel more about life in front of the camera than I'm living outside the camera. I don't think I can speak of the achievements of Indian cinema because it's so large next to me. It's not stopping. It's ever-growing. We are going in the right direction. We are evolving as a filmmaking industry as actors, directors, producers, singers, musicians. Everybody just pushing the boundaries." The actor who will be next seen in the movies Brahmastra and Shamshera is spending the quarantine with his lady love actress Alia Bhatt. The two have been giving us couple goals with some pictures every now and then for a while now. Ranbir was asked if his marriage was on the cards, and this is what he had to offer. The actor said his relationship with Alia is relatively new and there is no chance of making any major decisions or conclusions. He also believes that marriage is something to which he will instinctively belong. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had surfaced online wherein the two were seen walking around Ranbir’s building with his dog, and thus reaffirming the news that the two are living together. Post that we had sister Shaheen Bhatt sharing photos of Alia Bhatt baking banana bread and puddings, and which, clearly, confused everyone as to whether Alia is staying with Ranbir or Shaheen. Now, during an interview, when Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, was asked about the sisters, the Raazi actress confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown. Alia Bhatt also shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs Lionel and Nido on her Instagram handle. Post the Filmcity was closed down due to Coronavirus lockdown, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot got stalled and the actress decided to quarantine at home. Being a pet lover, Alia loves cats and has Edward with her. But, her beau Ranbir has two dogs Lionel and Nido. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. Today we have these pictures of the actor which made headlines despite his absence from social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    His selfie with his glamorous sisters

    His selfie with his glamorous sisters

    When Karisma uploaded a picture of the three terrific Kapoor siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    When he was clicked with his brother in law

    When he was clicked with his brother in law

    RK with Saif Ali Khan, having a conversation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    When Alia shared an unseen picture of the actor on his birthday

    When Alia shared an unseen picture of the actor on his birthday

    Thus revealing her secret travel partner to South Africa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Old picture with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Old picture with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Ranbir's picture with his then favourite actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and that's him enjoying his fanboy moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan

    Unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan

    SRK and RK's picture broke the internet where they are seen leaving an airport runaway.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Ranbir Kapoor chilling with Ranveer and Deepika

    Ranbir Kapoor chilling with Ranveer and Deepika

    Ranbir Kapoor photos with Ranveer and Deepika go viral revealing their close bond.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 13
    When baby Taimur posed with his Mama

    When baby Taimur posed with his Mama

    Creating yet another storm was this adorable picture of the two Kapoor family members.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    When they attended a wedding together

    When they attended a wedding together

    The duo looked stunning together as they posed at a celeb wedding and people loved their pictures from this wedding.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 13
    Kissing his love

    Kissing his love

    When their common friend uploaded a picture on Alia's birthday and the world witnessed RK's lover boy side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    When stars bombarded in one frame

    When stars bombarded in one frame

    A crazy yet lovely Bollywood reunion, how good it would be to see all of them in a movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    His wonderful relation as a friend with ex Deepika Padukone

    His wonderful relation as a friend with ex Deepika Padukone

    The duo has acted together in Blockbuster films and are also seen partying together multiple times even after their breakup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Selfie time with the Kapoors

    Selfie time with the Kapoors

    Time and again, his pictures resurface on Mumma Neetu Kapoor's Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the \'Professor\'
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the 'Professor'
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan\'s THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's THESE unseen pictures raise the bar of romance
Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off thigh high slit dresses and flaunted her toned legs
Rakul Preet Singh: 10 Times the star pulled off thigh high slit dresses and flaunted her toned legs
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love
PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli\'s dream home in Mumbai deserves all your attention
PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dream home in Mumbai deserves all your attention
Sonam Kapoor is a true blue Gemini and her social media photos prove it
Sonam Kapoor is a true blue Gemini and her social media photos prove it

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement