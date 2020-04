1 / 7

Check out these throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the industry and has tried experimenting with different roles every time he is on screen. The actor once shared about his passion quoting "I think I've found a purpose in acting; it's something I truly love and truly enjoy. It makes me happy. It makes me understand more about life, in front of the camera than what I'm living beyond the camera.I don't think I can speak of the achievements of Indian cinema because it's so large next to me. It's not stopping. It's ever-growing. We are going in the right direction. We are evolving as a filmmaking industry as actors, directors, producers, singers, musicians. Everybody just pushing the boundaries." The actor who will be next seen in the movies Brahmastra and Shamshera is spending the quarantine with his lady love actress Alia Bhatt. The two have been giving us couple goals with some pictures every now and then for a while now. Although we miss RK on social media, actress Alia Bhatt never misses getting her boyfriend indulged with his fans by sharing some beautifully captured moments just like Ranbir's mother actress Neetu Kapoor. Today we have some rather adorable snaps of the Brahmastra actor which stormed social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram