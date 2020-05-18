/
Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor; Which is your favourite bromance duo? COMMENT
For the longest time in cinema, a two-hero film is a favourite amongst audiences as they cannot get enough of the duo's bromance. Often, these duos go on to become iconic! Here's a list of the best Bollywood on-screen duos. Vote in the comments section for your favourite on-screen bromance duo!
Ekta Varma
Updated: May 18, 2020 02:53 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Bunny and Avi are happy-go-lucky back-benchers and school besties who promise to stay together forever but somehow lose touch due to geographical distance and situation. Just like every other friendship, they also go through their shares of ups and downs and battle it together like true friends for life! This duo proved how all's well that ends well!
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Gunday
Ranveer and Arjun share a great rapport on-screen and off-screen. Bikram and Bala are those movie characters who are shown as kids in the first scene and within seconds, are shown all grown up and still stuck to each other. Everything is rosy and nice till a woman creates endless disputes between the duo. Ranveer and Arjun's on-screen chemistry is amazing.
Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year
Student Of The Year will always remain one of the most iconic films of all time. The film introduced Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who went on to become stars in their rights! Rohan and Abhi start as fellow batchmates, go on to become 'bros' and somehow drift due to a major fight. However, in the end, all their fans beamed with happiness when the duo came back together and promised to never be apart!
John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana
Sameer and Kunal truly redefined bromance. By pretending to be a gay couple, these two might have landed a damn cool apartment in downtown Miami. But even when it came to fighting off Bobby Deol, this pair joined forces together and looked out for each other.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy
How can someone even miss this! MC Sher and Murad have the kind of friendship that makes you believe that not every bromance is depended on toxic masculinity and immature competitions. Sometimes, some friends help each other grow and become the best version of themselves. Like MC Sher did for Murad. For the uninitiated when Murad gets selected for the rap battle finals, instead of being envious, MC Sher is the happiest person in the room for his best friend! If Murad and MC Sher are not bromance goals, what else is?
Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
What good is a friend if he does not make sure to keep you away from toxic people? Sonu and Titu set major friendship goals and there's no denying that. From being his support system when he gets into a fight with his girlfriend to sitting him down for intervention when it is high time, trying to be happy in his happiness to be his family's favourite, Sonu made all our hearts melt! This movie truly defined the importance of friendship and how a true friend is much more valuable than a fake relationship.
Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho
The bromance between Aman and Sameer was extremely endearing. In a really short time, they got really thick and even won over Naina in a week. Now that's what best friends are for!
Its Ranbir & Sexy Aditya I go for. #Classy Combo
