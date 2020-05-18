Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor; Which is your favourite bromance duo? COMMENT

For the longest time in cinema, a two-hero film is a favourite amongst audiences as they cannot get enough of the duo's bromance. Often, these duos go on to become iconic! Here's a list of the best Bollywood on-screen duos. Vote in the comments section for your favourite on-screen bromance duo!
24906 reads Mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 02:53 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Best Bromance duos in Bollywood - COMMENT YOUR FAVOURITE

    From the very initial days of Bollywood, a lot of pairs have gone on to become iconic. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, an uncountable number of on-screen duos receive humongous love and become a craze amid the audiences. Not only a romantic pair but also a lot of duos like Jai-Veeru in Sholay portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra to Karan Arjun by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan become the talk of the town. These pairs won over the fans with their amazing rapport on-screen and how! Fans cannot get enough of these duos and have often expressed their desire to see them together in another film! In the last few years, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's friendship in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became highly popular and loved. They truly displayed true bromance and left the fans in awe. Today we have a list of some of the best on-screen bromances which set major friendship goals for the fans! COMMENT and tell us which was your favourite on-screen duo that gave you bromance goals!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 8
    Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    Bunny and Avi are happy-go-lucky back-benchers and school besties who promise to stay together forever but somehow lose touch due to geographical distance and situation. Just like every other friendship, they also go through their shares of ups and downs and battle it together like true friends for life! This duo proved how all's well that ends well!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 8
    Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in Gunday

    Ranveer and Arjun share a great rapport on-screen and off-screen. Bikram and Bala are those movie characters who are shown as kids in the first scene and within seconds, are shown all grown up and still stuck to each other. Everything is rosy and nice till a woman creates endless disputes between the duo. Ranveer and Arjun's on-screen chemistry is amazing.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 8
    Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year

    Student Of The Year will always remain one of the most iconic films of all time. The film introduced Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who went on to become stars in their rights! Rohan and Abhi start as fellow batchmates, go on to become 'bros' and somehow drift due to a major fight. However, in the end, all their fans beamed with happiness when the duo came back together and promised to never be apart!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 8
    John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana

    Sameer and Kunal truly redefined bromance. By pretending to be a gay couple, these two might have landed a damn cool apartment in downtown Miami. But even when it came to fighting off Bobby Deol, this pair joined forces together and looked out for each other.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 8
    Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

    How can someone even miss this! MC Sher and Murad have the kind of friendship that makes you believe that not every bromance is depended on toxic masculinity and immature competitions. Sometimes, some friends help each other grow and become the best version of themselves. Like MC Sher did for Murad. For the uninitiated when Murad gets selected for the rap battle finals, instead of being envious, MC Sher is the happiest person in the room for his best friend! If Murad and MC Sher are not bromance goals, what else is?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

    What good is a friend if he does not make sure to keep you away from toxic people? Sonu and Titu set major friendship goals and there's no denying that. From being his support system when he gets into a fight with his girlfriend to sitting him down for intervention when it is high time, trying to be happy in his happiness to be his family's favourite, Sonu made all our hearts melt! This movie truly defined the importance of friendship and how a true friend is much more valuable than a fake relationship.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho

    The bromance between Aman and Sameer was extremely endearing. In a really short time, they got really thick and even won over Naina in a week. Now that's what best friends are for!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Anonymous

Its Ranbir & Sexy Aditya I go for. #Classy Combo

