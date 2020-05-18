Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor; Which is your favourite bromance duo? COMMENT

6 / 8

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

How can someone even miss this! MC Sher and Murad have the kind of friendship that makes you believe that not every bromance is depended on toxic masculinity and immature competitions. Sometimes, some friends help each other grow and become the best version of themselves. Like MC Sher did for Murad. For the uninitiated when Murad gets selected for the rap battle finals, instead of being envious, MC Sher is the happiest person in the room for his best friend! If Murad and MC Sher are not bromance goals, what else is?

Photo Credit : Instagram