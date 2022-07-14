Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 5 revelations about the couple that prove they were meant to be

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s heady romance has always made headlines. After dating each other for several years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot this year on the 14th of April, at their Vastu apartment, in the presence of family and close friends. Their relationship started when they began working on their much-awaited mythological fantasy helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra. In the next 4 to 5 years, their bond blossomed. Fans always go gaga over Alia and Ranbir’s photos together. They can’t help but swoon over their adorable chemistry, be it at any public appearances, or a post on social media. For instance, a few days back, the video of Alia excitedly hugging Ranbir who surprised her at the airport became viral in no time. They are all set for the next exciting and beautiful phase of their relationship. Recently, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Alia’s pregnancy news took the internet by storm. She also recently appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, where she made several revelations about their relationship. Speaking of which, let us look at five such revelations about Alia and Ranbir which prove that they are meant to be.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
On Koffee With Karan 7, Alia revealed that Ranbir proposed to her with a diamond ring at the Masaai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. She said that he kept the entire thing a surprise for her and even made their tourist guide take their pictures.
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
In the very same episode, Alia said that her engagement diamond ring has Ranbir and her relationship philosophy engraved in it. It reads ‘Mrs Hipster’ and each letter in the word represents something.
Karan Johar shared that Ranbir had once visited the sets of Alia’s debut film Student of The Year. This is when he looked at Alia and jokingly asked Karan if he should marry her. Well, ten years later, the joke has turned into a beautiful reality.
Alia also shared that Ranbir and she had their flight seats next to each other when they were jetting off for a Brahmastra workshop. They gelled well as they started chatting and the rest is history!
Recently, Ranbir revealed that Alia and he have been talking about wanting kids from the very first day they met and fell in love.