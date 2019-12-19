Home
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Airport Diaries: Check out the star couple's best stylish moments

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, let's take a look when they stunned us with their airport looks.
  • 1 / 6
    Power couple's stylish airport looks

    Power couple's stylish airport looks

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently prepping for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Raalia, as their fans lovingly call them, will be sharing screen space for the first time and fans can't wait to witness their chemistry on screen. The star couple is often spotted at the airport together. Recently, Alia and Ranbir who have been shooting for Brahmastra together returned to the bay after wrapping up the Varanasi schedule. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting on the Varanasi Ghats for a few days. The couple was all smiles at the airport. On the style front, Ranbir opted for a grey t-shirt paired with white coloured half-sleeve winter jacket and denim. Speaking about Alia, Raazi actress opted for a beige coloured ankle-length dress and brown boots. She also carried a black and red handbag and left her hair open. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, let's take a look at times they gave us airport style goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The couple never fails to give us major fashion inspiration. In this photo, Ranbir nailed the denim on denim look, whereas Alia opted for a pastel green outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    We wonder what made them laugh

    We wonder what made them laugh

    Throwback to the time when Alia and Ranbir returned to the city post their vacation as they were spotted at the airport. We wonder made them laugh here!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Alia and Ranbir twinned in white and gave us major style goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Keeping it casual

    Keeping it casual

    The couple nailed the casual look here. Alia kept it cool in a white t-shirt and black pants paired with white shoes and a backpack. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a black sweatshirt and track pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    All about style

    All about style

    Ranbir rocked an all-black look with white sneakers and beanie, Alia kept it stylish in a blue shirt and white pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

