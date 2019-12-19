Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Airport Diaries: Check out the star couple's best stylish moments

1 / 6

Power couple's stylish airport looks

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently prepping for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Raalia, as their fans lovingly call them, will be sharing screen space for the first time and fans can't wait to witness their chemistry on screen. The star couple is often spotted at the airport together. Recently, Alia and Ranbir who have been shooting for Brahmastra together returned to the bay after wrapping up the Varanasi schedule. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been shooting on the Varanasi Ghats for a few days. The couple was all smiles at the airport. On the style front, Ranbir opted for a grey t-shirt paired with white coloured half-sleeve winter jacket and denim. Speaking about Alia, Raazi actress opted for a beige coloured ankle-length dress and brown boots. She also carried a black and red handbag and left her hair open. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, let's take a look at times they gave us airport style goals.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani