Check out the latest pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the city

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar completes 9 years today. The beautiful musical journey of a college student Janardhan with Heer portrayed by Nargis Fakhri still is loved by millions. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. The movie follows the journey of Janardhan reaching that goal after he gets heartbroken by Heer. Ranbir bagged several best actors awards for his excellent performance in this movie and AR Rahman's music in the film was critically acclaimed for his soulful music.When it comes to an actor par excellence, only one names come to mind and it is Ranbir Kapoor. Right from the start, the star of the Kapoor family managed to leave an i mpression in the minds of the people. But, he really tasted success with his film Wake Up Sid. If one looks at Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography, one would find life lessons in each of his films. Be it his understated Salesman act in Rocket Singh-Salesman of The Year or his professionally struggling act as Ved in Tamasha, Ranbir nailed every character like a pro. Though the actor is absent from all social media platforms he is often seen in his girlfriend Alia Bhatt's social media followed by family pics shared by his elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani & mom Neetu Singh. Before the pandemic stuck the country, Ranbir was often seen in the city with his celebrity football team practising his favourite sport.Today we have these latest photos of the Rockstar actor arriving at a dubbing studio followed by his lady love Alia Bhatt who is also his co star for his next movie Brahmastra. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani