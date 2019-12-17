Home
/
Photos
/
Ranbir Kapoor
/
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood couples who went on a romantic getaways

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood couples who went on a romantic getaways

Today, we bring to you a list of Bollywood couples who secretly went on a romantic vacation and later created a buzz with their social media posts.
58716 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 02:58 am
  • 1 / 5
    Couples who secretly went on a romantic getaways

    Couples who secretly went on a romantic getaways

    Right from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others confirmed their relationship this year. While some couples who haven't yet confirmed dating each other have created buzz due to several reasons. Speaking about Alia and Ranbir, in an interview with a leading daily, RK confirmed dating Bhatt. Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official during India's Most Wanted screening. Arjun and Malaika walked hand-in-hand and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Though these celebrities have confirmed being in a relationship, some still prefer to remain tight-lipped about it. Arjun and Malaika's social media PDA never fails to grab eyeballs. The 'IT' couple has also enjoyed secret trips to various locations. For the uninitiated, this year, Arjun celebrated his birthday along with his ladylove. Arjun and Malaika are not the only couple who secretly go on a vacay. Today, we bring to you a list of couples who secretly went on a romantic vacation and later created a buzz with their social media posts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

    Arjun and Malaika are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. Time and again, the couple keeps travelling to new places together. Earlier this year, the couple went to Maldives and their pictures from the same broke the internet. Also, Arjun and Malaika celebrated her birthday in Italy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty are speculated to be in a relationship. A few weeks ago, the couple was rumoured to be holidaying in Ladakh together after their pictures went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

    Disha and Tiger are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple often steps out together for lunch and dinner dates. Tiger and Disha have holidayed together several times and their pictures from the same have always created buzz.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 5
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Bollywood's 'IT' couple Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space with each other in Brahmastra for the first time. When the duo is not shooting, they often go on holidays. A few weeks ago, pictures from RK and Alia's secret vacation went viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Vijay Deverakonda\'s unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples\' best 2019 moments
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples' best 2019 moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement