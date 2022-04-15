Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt posing with siblings at their wedding is a proof of their strong bond

April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and got hitched for life. The wedding pictures of the couple have taken the internet by quite a storm and fans are going gaga over them. Everyone is still not over it and social media is filled with the dreamy pictures from their wedding. We have to admit that Alia and Ranbir looked nothing less than king and queen on their special day. The stars had an intimate wedding and got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. We all know that the Kapoor siblings share a great bond with each other and there are a lot of pictures of the cousins with the newlyweds which prove this.
Photo Credit : Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram
This is a beautiful picture which defines the bond between the sister's and Ranbir. We can see Karisma Kapoor tying the gatbandhan of the bride and the groom.
Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor poses with the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. All three look stunning and cannot stop smiling as they pose for the picture.
Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in an all red attire as she poses with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and his cousin Aadar Jain from what appears to be their Sangeet night.
Photo Credit : Aadar Jain/Instagram
This is one perfect family picture from Ranbir Alia's wedding. We can see almost every cousin in this beautiful picture. From Kareena Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor to Riddhima Jain, we can eveyone with the newlyweds.
Photo Credit : Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram
This one is a lovely picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with their respective families. We can see siblings of both the bride and groom, Shaheen and Riddhima looking gorgeous as they pose with Ranbir and Alia.
Photo Credit : Naaru Kapoor/Instagram
