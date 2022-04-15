Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt posing with siblings at their wedding is a proof of their strong bond

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt the newlyweds

April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and got hitched for life. The wedding pictures of the couple have taken the internet by quite a storm and fans are going gaga over them. Everyone is still not over it and social media is filled with the dreamy pictures from their wedding. We have to admit that Alia and Ranbir looked nothing less than king and queen on their special day. The stars had an intimate wedding and got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. We all know that the Kapoor siblings share a great bond with each other and there are a lot of pictures of the cousins with the newlyweds which prove this.

Photo Credit : Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram