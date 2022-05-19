Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa: Bollywood couples who skipped their honeymoon

1 / 6

Bollywood couples who ditched their honeymoon plans

We all love to see our favourite Bollywood celebrities getting married. Recently, two popular couples of B-town- Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and mesmerized their fans with surreal photographs from their wedding ceremony. From their grand setup to their guest list, every about their wedding was dreamy. While Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan, Alia and Ranbir exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. However, if you thought all fairytale celebrity weddings culminated with couples heading to exotic honeymoons, you were wrong. When it comes to honeymoon plans, several couples in past had to skip their holiday ideas owing to work commitments. However, the couples made sure to take out time amid their busy schedules and step out for small outings every now and then. Star couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, and many others had to postpone their honeymoon plans after getting married.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds