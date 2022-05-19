Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa: Bollywood couples who skipped their honeymoon

We all love to see our favourite Bollywood celebrities getting married. Recently, two popular couples of B-town- Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and mesmerized their fans with surreal photographs from their wedding ceremony. From their grand setup to their guest list, every about their wedding was dreamy. While Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan, Alia and Ranbir exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. However, if you thought all fairytale celebrity weddings culminated with couples heading to exotic honeymoons, you were wrong. When it comes to honeymoon plans, several couples in past had to skip their holiday ideas owing to work commitments. However, the couples made sure to take out time amid their busy schedules and step out for small outings every now and then. Star couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, and many others had to postpone their honeymoon plans after getting married.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds
Their wedding photos left the internet in a tizzy. However, soon after their wedding, the couple headed back to work to fulfill their shoot commitments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The lovebirds who tied the knot after dating for several years skipped their honeymoon plans. Farhan's mother had revealed that the couple didn't plan any romantic getaway as the actor had a shoot coming up.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar Instagram
The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. They chose to skip their honeymoon plans, as Vikrant headed for his film Gaslight shoot with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh.
Photo Credit : Shutterdown/Vikrant Massey Instagram
Just after their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor resumed shooting for his film Animal, while his wife Alia Bhatt went back to Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets to complete the shoot.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
The childhood friends tied the knot in presence of their friends and family. However, soon after the marriage, Varun started shooting for Bhediya. Hence, they had to postpone their honeymoon plans.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram
